GearGrid Unveils Innovative Tactical Mobile Lockers

GEARGRID’s mobile lockers offer the strength, durability and open design of our original wall mount system, with unlimited placement flexibility. Whether you’re short on wall space or simply prefer the portability, these mobile lockers let you use any open space for fast, easy access to tactical equipment, and superior ease of cleaning.

Specs include:

Basic 18″ Wide:

2 Pack — 39″ W x 20″ D x 83″ H

3 Pack — 57″ W x 20″ D x 83″ H

4 Pack — 39″ W x 39″ D x 83″ H

6 Pack — 57″ W x 39″ D x 83″ H

20″ Wide:

2 Pack — 43″ W x 20″ D x 83″ H

3 Pack — 63″ W x 20″ D x 83″ H

4 Pack — 43″ W x 39″ D x 83″ H

6 Pack — 63″ W x 39″ D x 83″ H

Jumbo 24” Wide:

2 Pack — 51″ W x 20″ D x 83″ H

3 Pack — 75″ W x 20″ D x 83″ H

4 Pack — 51″ W x 39″ D x 83″ H

6 Pack — 75″ W x 39″ D x 83″ H

Shelves/Hooks: Two shelves constructed of high-strength 1/4″ wire, and three apparel hooks per locker

Secure Doors: 11/4″ heavy-duty tubing with high-strength 1/4″ wire

NOTE: Doors must be specified in initial quote request and order. Locks not included.

Adjustability: Shelves adjustable in 3″ increments

Frame: Heavy-duty 1-1/4″ tubing

Side & Back Grids: High-strength 1/4″ wire

Name Plate: 20 GA. sheet metal, accepts 2″ x 16″ custom printed name plate. 2″ x 12″ nameplate on Secure Doors

Support Options: 250 lb. capacity locking casters, or adjustable or bolt-down supports

Finish: Durable powder coat

Colors: See Product Specifications Tab for Color Options

Assembly: With simple tools it’s fast and easy

Shipping:Ships knocked down for ease of handling and reduced shipping costs

About GearGrid

Gear Grid is the strongest and most versatile line of locker-room and storage equipment available! We’ve defined our success by solving a range of storage and display challenges for Fire and Safety, Dry Tack Storage and POP Display. Let us solve one for you!