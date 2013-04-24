Otis Technology Appoints National Sales Manager

Lyons Falls, N.Y. - Otis Technology is proud to announce the promotion of Frank Devlin to National Sales Manager. The change took effect on April 4, 2013.

Devlin joined Otis Technology in February 2011 and brought with him over twenty years of sporting goods and consumer product sales experience. Frank was formerly the company’s Commercial Sales Channel Manager before his promotion to National Sales Manager.

Frank’s main responsibility as National Sales Manager includes overseeing all chain and independent retail accounts, buy groups, and distributors in the US as well as Canada.

“I’m extremely excited to take on this important role at Otis Technology. We’ve been able to accomplish exceptional growth in our commercial market over the last two years and I’m committed to see that trend continue,” states Devlin.

“We’re very happy to have someone with Frank’s experience in multiple industries to bring fresh ideas to Otis. His extensive knowledge of the outdoor industry and sales in general has made him a valuable asset to our organization,” remarks Doreen Garrett, President of Otis Technology.

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle® design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is SMART GUN CARE.