Otis Technology Partners with Snow Lizard

Lyons Falls, N.Y. - Otis Technology is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Snow Lizard Products. Snow Lizard products include accessories designed to protect and power mobile devices.

Snow Lizard’s core product, the SLXtreme, is a ruggedized, waterproof case for the iPhone 4/4s. It also features an on-board battery with a solar recharger for additional battery back-up. Additional versions will debut in the coming months for the iPhone 5 as well as the iPad.

The SLXtreme and other Snow Lizard products have widespread application in the outdoors – from biking and hiking, to hunting and shooting. Otis Technology recognizes the appeal of Snow Lizard’s products in hunting and shooting sports and can leverage its presence as the leader in gun care maintenance in the industry.

“We are excited to partner with such an innovative and leading-edge brand as Snow Lizard. We know that our customers enjoy active outdoor lifestyles in hunting and shooting sports, and Snow Lizard products will help our customers stay connected no matter what the conditions,” remarks Len Nelson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Otis Technology.

The Snow Lizard SLXtreme is available for purchase on Otis Technology’s website, www.otistec.com and at other retailers in the near future. It retails for $129.99 and is available in several colors.

About Otis Technology

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle® design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is SMART GUN CARE.

About Snow Lizard Products

Founded to create mobile accessories that protect, power and enhance usability of the latest technologies, Snow Lizard Products is headquartered in Miami, Florida with design center located in Park, City Utah. Snow Lizard achieved micro-funding from Kickstarter and exceeded their goal to successfully launch the flagship SLXtreme line.