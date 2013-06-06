Otis Technology Renews ITAR Certification

Lyons Falls, N.Y. - Otis Technology is pleased to announce renewal of their International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) certification. Otis became an ITAR registered facility in April 2012, and must renew its certification annually.

ITAR is a set of US government regulations that control the export and import of defense-related articles and services on the US Munitions List. By certifying as ITAR compliant, Otis Technology operates in accordance with these regulations.

Otis Technology first sought ITAR certification to support their growing international military business. With this certification, it opens the doors for Otis to new opportunities across the globe in the weapons maintenance arena.

“With our broad portfolio of weapons maintenance equipment and gear, nations across the globe recognize Otis as the leader in our category” states Brad McIntyre, Director of Government & International Sales at Otis Technology. He continues, “The US military has relied on Otis products for many years, and NATO countries and others are demanding the same level of performance from their weapons that proper maintenance with Otis products provides.”

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle® design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is SMART GUN CARE.