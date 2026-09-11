PRESS RELEASE

GARDONE VAL TROMPIA, Italy — Beretta continues its extraordinary streak of one‑of‑a‑kind creations celebrating its 500‑year anniversary with a new pinnacle of design and manufacturing perfection. A contemporary reimagining of an exceptional historic one‑off, this piece pays tribute to what is perhaps the most iconic expression of Beretta excellence: the 92FS. The 92FS Diamond stands as a singular creation - an object that transcends time and nature to embody the very essence of luxury: the diamond. More than a handgun, it is a rare jewel, a work of art conceived for those who appreciate beauty in its purest and most unattainable form.

Carlo Gussalli Beretta, PB Selection Business Development Manager of Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., has declared: “In 2010, Beretta created the 92 Diamond – a unique piece featuring 1193 gem-set stones, for a total of 90 carats.The solid base was our 92 FS semi-automatic pistol, the legendary sidearm adopted by many police corps and armies worldwide. This piece is kept in the Beretta Private Collection and always attracts a lot of interest from visitors. We decided to create a contemporary version of this masterpiece, a tribute to extreme luxury – but keeping the elegance and modern design that made Italy and the Beretta 92 the cultural icons they are still today.”

The sculpted lines of the 92 FS Diamond draw inspiration from the geometry of the diamond - sharp edges, faceted surfaces, and volumes shaped to capture and reflect light trough the frame, the slide, the hammer, the trigger guard, and the magazine pad. A notable example lies in the slide serrations: emerging from the geometric pattern milled into the sides, each form evolves from a truncated pyramid into a sharper, more pronounced volume, resulting in a seamless convergence of design and function. The grip panels, carved from solid white gold, are set one stone at a time with 144 natural diamonds each—an exacting process that extends to four white gold inserts, where triangle‑cut diamonds are seamlessly integrated into the frame and slide. Two little round diamonds are also set into the rear sight. In total, the piece brings together 335 grams of 18‑carat gold and 14.5 carats of diamonds - an exceptional composition where technical mastery meets the pure language of high creation.

As explained by Marco Martelli, Head of Design: “Simply applying diamonds to a 92 was not what we were looking for. That had already been done with the old 92 Diamond. This time, the intention was to develop an all-round aesthetic inspired by the way light reflects off precious gems. So how could we evoke the idea of diamonds in the design of the pistol without distorting the iconic lines of the 92? The multifaceted shapes of diamonds were the general inspiration for creating a geometric pattern on the metal parts, which allowed the stones to be integrated naturally without disrupting the shapes. The iconic features of the gun were meticulously enriched with bevels and facets to create harmony and become part of the unique design of this pistol.”

A true challenge in both industrial and technical design, the project demanded an extensive exploration of every surface and geometry. It required not only in‑depth research, but also rigorous engineering validation and advanced manufacturing processes—to preserve the intrinsic functionality of the Beretta 92 while redefining its form.

Emanuele Cecchel, PB Selection Platform Manager, explains: “A huge design challenge was developing the inserts guaranteeing on one hand the robustness of the gun and on the other the possibility to disassemble the inserts for future maintenance. The lines created required exploring new machining technologies from other industries, such as watchmaking.”

Entirely crafted from solid steel, the 92FS Diamond reaches the apex of its transformation in the PB Selection Custom Shop in Gardone Val Trompia, Italy. Here, through time, precision, and the hands of master gunsmiths, each component is meticulously fitted and brought to a flawless mirror polish - surface after surface, until light itself becomes part of the design.

Honoring Beretta’s remarkable legacy, a dedicated 500 Year logo is discreetly engraved at the angle of the slide, while a golden accent along its upper slide recalls the first spark ignited in Bartolomeo’s forge - still alive today. The signature of Pietro Beretta -the first to bring the art of fine firearms into the realm of Beretta - flows uninterrupted along the barrel, echoing the PB shield subtly carved into the diamond‑set grips.

Irene Ferlito, PB Selection Product Manager, concluded:

“At the heart of Beretta’s 500th anniversary collection, 92 FS Diamond stands as the brightest tribute to perfection. Completing the masterpiece is a forged aluminum case, designed to echo the style of high-end jewelry safes - clean lines, solid structure, and an aesthetic that belongs to the world of rare treasures. The interior, finished in a deep blue custom French fitting and entirely handcrafted by the PB Selection gun case atelier, reflects the same pursuit of excellence. Every detail is considered, every element precisely executed - an expression of Pietro Beretta Selection’s commitment to delivering a truly bespoke experience.”

Founded in 1526 in Gardone Val Trompia (Italy) by the Beretta Family, who has now been leading the company for 15 generations, Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A. is an international manufacturer of commercial firearms, military weapons and products designed for outdoor sports such as hunting, competition, and tactical shooting. Beretta operates in the world to support outdoors lovers, defense and law enforcement officers, providing them with a complete ecosystem (firearms, clothing, accessories and services) and featuring the most modern technologies, assembly lines, quality control and local highly qualified workers, who hand down the Italian tradition of gun-smithing since the Renaissance. All this represents an irreplaceable asset to achieve the degree of accuracy and quality that made Beretta a world-renowned brand.

With more than 50 global subsidiaries, Beretta Holding Group stands as a world-renowned leader with a distinguished reputation in the fields of hunting, sports shooting, and defense & law enforcement sectors thanks to its wide selection of premium products.