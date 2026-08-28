Beretta Introduces the APX A1 Ported, Delivering Flatter Performance and Faster Follow-up Shots

PRESS RELEASE

ACCOKEEK, Md. — Beretta expands its proven APX A1 family with the introduction of the APX A1 Ported, a new model engineered to provide enhanced control, faster follow-up shots and confident manipulation. Featuring a precision ported barrel and slide system, oversized controls and a factory optics-ready slide, and available in FDE and OD Green, the APX A1 Ported is built for shooters who demand speed and performance on the range, in competition or for personal defense

At the heart of the APX A1 Ported is its precision porting system, featuring a single angled port in the barrel paired with seven ports in the slide. Designed to redirect gas upward, the system helps reduce muzzle rise and felt recoil, keeping the pistol flatter and allowing shooters to return to target faster for more controlled follow-up shots. The APX A1 Ported also introduces oversized controls, including an enlarged magazine release and ambidextrous slide release, providing enhanced ergonomics and faster manipulation. Both controls can be configured for right- or left-handed shooters, giving users the flexibility to set up the pistol to fit their preferred operation.

For running a red dot, the APX A1 Ported comes equipped with a factory optics-ready slide designed to accept many of today’s most popular pistol optics. A compatible mounting plate is required and is not included with the pistol. Combined with the pistol’s proven ergonomics, the optics-ready platform gives shooters the flexibility to configure the APX A1 Ported for a variety of applications, from training and competition to personal defense. Deep, aggressive slide serrations provide a secure grip for racking and press checks, while Beretta’s Aquatech Shield coating enhances durability and resistance to corrosion and chemicals.

Key Features:



Precision Ported Barrel and Slide: A single angled barrel port and seven slide ports redirect gas upward to help reduce muzzle rise and felt recoil for flatter, faster shooting.

Oversized Controls: Enlarged magazine and ambidextrous slide releases provide enhanced ergonomics and quicker manipulation.

Red Dot Optic-Ready Slide: Factory optics-ready configuration accommodates many popular pistol red dot optics.

Aggressive Slide Serrations: Deep serrations provide confident slide manipulation, while the Aquatech Shield coating enhances durability and resistance to corrosion and chemicals.

Ambidextrous Controls: Magazine and slide releases can be configured for right- or left-handed operation.

Three Magazines Included: Each APX A1 Ported ships with three magazines.

“The APX A1 Ported brings a new level of speed and control to the APX A1 family,” said Logan Killam, Sr. Product Manager for Beretta USA. “The combination of the ported barrel and slide, enhanced controls and optics-ready configuration offer a platform designed to help them stay on target and make faster, more controlled follow-up shots.”

The Beretta APX A1 Ported will be available through Beretta authorized dealers nationwide with an MSRP of $629.

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About Beretta

Established in 1526, Beretta is the world’s longest-standing industrial dynasty, with a legacy spanning 16 generations of continuous family ownership. For 500 years, firearms bearing the Beretta name have been trusted and used around the world. Beretta USA Corp. was established in 1977 and quickly became the provider of the most widely deployed sidearm in the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta USA is part of Beretta Holding Group, which includes over 50 global subsidiaries and 20 renowned brands. Beretta manufactures, distributes, and markets a complete range of firearms, accessories, and apparel. The company also owns and operates six Beretta Gallery retail stores worldwide.

For more information, visit www.Beretta.com.