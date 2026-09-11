PRESS RELEASE

GARDONE VAL TROMPIA, Italy — Beretta proudly introduces another exclusive limited edition dedicated to its 500 years anniversary. The beautifully designed performance of the SL3 is celebrated in a limited edition of just 150 pieces, created to mark 500 years of Beretta. Five centuries of an unmistakably Italian tradition: a relentless pursuit of beauty in every detail, never at the expense of reliability and performance.

The SL3 500 Years Limited Edition features refined engraving that blends English scrollwork with modern game scenes, achieved through a sophisticated combination of state-of-the-art laser engraving, rolling and meticulous hand-finishing by the master engravers of Pietro Beretta Selection. The timeless elegance of hand-selected Grade 4 walnut is complemented by a gold-inlaid Beretta 500 Years logo on the bottom of the receiver, alongside the engraved PB Selection logo on the trigger guard. Available in 12, 20 and combo 20/28 gauge with a 6x6 mm top rib, this limited edition adds the outstanding ballistic performance of Steelium® Pro barrels with the proven profile that has supported countless Olympic and international victories with the iconic Beretta DT11 shotgun.

“The SL3 is a perfect example of how Pietro Beretta Selection excels in combining state-of-the-art technology with the time-honored art and craftsmanship of Italian gunmaking,” said Daniele Piva, Vice President, Commercial Market Business of Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A. “The union of these two worlds allows us to achieve the standard of ‘zero tolerance,’ with fitting, stock making, polishing, and checkering still carried out entirely by hand to deliver the finest level of detail.

As we did from an engineering perspective on the SL3 platform - bringing together the exceptional locking system of the SO10 and the trigger of the DT11 - we applied the same approach to the engravings of the SL3 500 Years Limited Edition.

Starting from a digital sketch by our master engraver, a high-tech 5-axis laser machine creates a precise base for the design, which is then brought to life through game and nature motifs by the depth and nuance that only the hand engraving of our masters can achieve.

This is how we have always approached the future: we do not allow preconceptions to define what luxury is or should be. Instead, we continue to evolve, harnessing the full potential of both technological innovation and the beauty of manual craftsmanship, to create objects and experiences that go beyond what we once believed possible.”

The SL3 500 Years Limited Edition embodies the iconic design and refined engineering of the Beretta SL3, reinterpreted in a truly exclusive form.

Its distinctive sliding profile — where the receiver tail and top lever seamlessly blend into the stock through an expertly executed taper — creates a sleek, unmistakable line while naturally enhancing target acquisition.

At its core, a proven locking system with barrels anchored by hinge pins, lower lugs and locking pins ensures flawless operation and the unrivaled reliability synonymous with Beretta. Leaf spring hammers deliver fast, crisp trigger pulls, offering total control shot after shot.

Completing the package are the renowned Steelium Pro barrels, derived from the most successful competition shotgun ever built, the Beretta DT11. Featuring an extended 450 mm triple progressive forcing cone that reaches the choke area, this advanced geometry maximizes ballistic efficiency — delivering superior terminal energy, reduced recoil, and exceptionally uniform shot patterns to make every shot count.

Meticulously handcrafted at the Pietro Beretta Selection Atelier in Gardone Val Trompia, the gun case of SL3 500 Years Limited Edition embodies centuries of savoir faire and refined design. The exterior, finished in deep blue leather and adorned with the debossed Beretta 500 Years logo, opens to a sumptuous burgundy wool interior. Hand finished leather details, precise stitching, and an elegant leather pouch housing the shotgun cleaning kit complete this expression of timeless craftsmanship.

Founded in 1526 in Gardone Val Trompia (Italy) by the Beretta Family, who has now been leading the company for 15 generations, Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A. is an international manufacturer of commercial firearms, military weapons and products designed for outdoor sports such as hunting, competition, and tactical shooting. Beretta operates in the world to support outdoors lovers, defense and law enforcement officers, providing them with a complete ecosystem (firearms, clothing, accessories and services) and featuring the most modern technologies, assembly lines, quality control and local highly qualified workers, who hand down the Italian tradition of gun-smithing since the Reinassance. All this represents an irreplaceable asset to achieve the degree of accuracy and quality that made Beretta a world-renowned brand.

With more than 50 global subsidiaries, Beretta Holding Group stands as a world-renowned leader with a distinguished reputation in the fields of hunting, sports shooting, and defense & law enforcement sectors thanks to its wide selection of premium products.