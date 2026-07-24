Beretta USA Commemorates America’s 250th Anniversary with Limited-Edition Collection Supporting Folds of Honor

PRESS RELEASE

Accokeek, Md. — As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Beretta USA proudly announces the launch of its limited-edition America’s 250th Anniversary Collection, a limited-edition series of commemorative baseball hats honoring the landscapes, wildlife, and sporting traditions that define all 50 states. The collection celebrates America’s Semiquincentennial while supporting the families of fallen or disabled service members and first responders through a partnership with Folds of Honor.

Built around the theme “50 States. One Legacy,” the collection pays tribute to the diverse outdoor heritage that has shaped generations of American hunters, sportsmen, and conservationists. Each hat design features original artwork inspired by a specific state’s iconic game species, terrain, and hunting traditions from waterfowl-rich flyways and western big game country to Appalachian hardwoods and coastal marshlands.

“For nearly five centuries, Beretta has been defined by craftsmanship, heritage, and an unwavering commitment to those who depend on our products. As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, we’re honored to recognize the values that unite our nation -freedom, service, and responsibility,” said Patrick Mocorro, Head of Clothing & Accessories for Beretta USA. " Our partnership with Folds of Honor reflects those shared values by helping provide educational opportunities for the families of America’s fallen or disabled service members and first responders. It is our privilege to give back to those who have given so much.”

The America’s 250th Anniversary Collection will roll out in limited releases, with each state design offered as part of a collectible series celebrating the breadth of America’s outdoor tradition. Designed for life in the field, at the range, and in everyday wear, each hat reflects Beretta’s legacy of premium craftsmanship and functional design. A portion of the proceeds from Beretta.com for every 250th Anniversary Baseball Hat sold will benefit Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s military and first responder heroes.

“We’re grateful to the patriotic team at Beretta for its unwavering support of Folds of Honor and our recipients,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Beretta’s commitment to education will make a positive, life-changing difference for family members who have sacrificed so much and need and deserve our help.”

The Beretta America’s 250th Anniversary Collection is available now through Beretta USA dealers and at Beretta.com. Every purchase of the commemorative baseball hat not only celebrates a historic milestone in American history but also helps create educational opportunities for the families of those who have sacrificed in service to our nation.

Stay connected with Beretta USA. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and LinkedIn for the latest news, products, and updates.

About Beretta

Established in 1526, Beretta is the world’s longest-standing industrial dynasty, with a legacy spanning 16 generations of continuous family ownership. For 500 years, firearms bearing the Beretta name have been trusted and used around the world. Beretta USA Corp. was established in 1977 and quickly became the provider of the most widely deployed sidearm in the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta USA is part of Beretta Holding Group, which includes over 50 global subsidiaries and 20 renowned brands. Beretta manufactures, distributes, and markets a complete range of firearms, accessories, and apparel. The company also owns and operates six Beretta Gallery retail stores worldwide.

For more information, visit www.Beretta.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation’s heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.