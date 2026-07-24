Manurhin Commemorates America’s 250th Anniversary with the Limited-Edition MR73 Liberty Revolver

PRESS RELEASE

Accokeek, Md. — Beretta USA proudly announces the launch of the Manurhin MR73 Liberty, a limited-edition revolver created to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence. The MR73 Liberty celebrates the enduring pursuit of liberty and the historic alliance between France and the United States that helped secure American independence.

Built on the legendary MR73 platform, each MR73 Liberty is meticulously hand-crafted in Saint-Bonnet-le-Château, France, where generations of skilled artisans continue Manurhin’s tradition of uncompromising precision and craftsmanship. Designed as both a collector’s piece and a high-performance revolver, the Liberty edition introduces exclusive features never before offered on the MR73. The MR73 Liberty also pays tribute to the French craftsmen whose work helped secure American independence. During the Revolutionary War, the majority of the small arms used by the Continental Army were manufactured in France, with many produced just miles from present-day Saint-Bonnet-le-Château, where Manurhin revolvers are hand-crafted today. The engraved coat of arms of Saint-Bonnet-le-Château represents the historic mark that would have identified arms originating from the town in the 1770s, creating a direct connection between the French firearms that equipped American Patriots and the craftsmanship that continues there today.

Created specifically for this anniversary edition, the MR73 Liberty features the platform’s first-ever 4-inch heavy-profile cold hammer-forged barrel, delivering enhanced balance, stability, and recoil control. An unfluted cylinder provides increased rotational mass for a smoother recoil impulse and a distinctive appearance. A classic Partridge front sight paired with an adjustable LPA rear sight provides the precise sight picture expected from the MR73’s legendary match-grade performance. Commemorative details include a “Liberty” barrel engraving inspired by the Declaration of Independence’s enduring phrase, “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness,” and the historic coat of arms of Saint-Bonnet-le-Château, the birthplace of Manurhin craftsmanship. Used in the region since the 1500s, the emblem honors the French arms-making heritage that helped support America’s fight for independence, creating a symbolic connection between the two nations and the enduring pursuit of liberty.

MR73 Liberty Features:



Limited edition of only 100 revolvers worldwide

New 4-inch heavy-profile cold hammer-forged barrel

Unfluted cylinder for enhanced strength and smoother recoil impulse

“Liberty” barrel engraving commemorating America’s 250th anniversary

Saint-Bonnet-le-Château coat of arms engraving

Partridge front sight with adjustable LPA rear sight

Hand-crafted in Saint-Bonnet-le-Château, France

“The MR73 Liberty is more than a commemorative firearm, it is a tribute to the shared history between France and the United States and the craftsmen whose legacy continues more than two centuries later,” said Ben Grundwerg, Beretta USA Product Manager for Pistols and ProShop. “By combining the renowned performance of the MR73 with exclusive design elements inspired by America’s founding, we’ve created a revolver worthy of this historic milestone.”

Limited to only 100 revolvers worldwide, the MR73 Liberty represents a rare opportunity for collectors and shooting enthusiasts to own a firearm that blends historic significance with one of the world’s finest revolver platforms. Contact an authorized Beretta dealer or visit Beretta.com for more information.

Stay connected with Beretta USA. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and LinkedIn for the latest news, products, and updates.

About Beretta

Established in 1526, Beretta is the world’s longest-standing industrial dynasty, with a legacy spanning 16 generations of continuous family ownership. For 500 years, firearms bearing the Beretta name have been trusted and used around the world. Beretta USA Corp. was established in 1977 and quickly became the provider of the most widely deployed sidearm in the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta USA is part of Beretta Holding Group, which includes over 50 global subsidiaries and 20 renowned brands. Beretta manufactures, distributes, and markets a complete range of firearms, accessories, and apparel. The company also owns and operates six Beretta Gallery retail stores worldwide.

For more information, visit www.Beretta.com.