Barnes Publishes New Reloading Manual

Barnes Reloading Manual Number 4, an all-new reloading manual from Barnes Bullets, will be available in 2008. Full color illustrations appear throughout the manual, which has a distinctive embossed and debossed cover.

More than 200,000 rounds were fired in testing the new loads. Extensive loading data provided in the new manual covers the full range of Barnes Triple-Shock™ X-Bullets® (TSX™) and Maximum-Range X (MRX™) hunting bullets now available. Loading data is also offered for the new Barnes Banded Solids™ for dangerous big game, as well as for the recently introduced Varmint Grenade™—a highly frangible varmint bullet developed from military technology.

The new manual features loading data for many recently introduced cartridges, including Winchester’s Short and Super-Short Magnums, 6.8 SPC, .338 Federal and the .375 Ruger. It also contains data for bigbore dangerous game cartridges like the .470 and .500 Nitro Express, .505 Gibbs and .577 Nitro. Extreme-range accuracy loads for Barnes’ .50 BMG bullets are listed for Very High Power shooters.

New load data is also offered for Barnes’ greatly expanded selection of XPB™ pistol bullets, including those designed for .460 and .500 S&W revolvers. Recommended loads for Barnes’ Expander MZ™, as well as the long-range Spit-Fire MZ™ and TMZ™ muzzleloader bullets appear in a special section.

Customer accounts of Barnes Bullets’ performance in the hunting field are included. As a bonus, noted gun writers like Craig Boddington, Sam Fadala and Brian Pearce share their expertise in feature articles.

For further information check out the Barnes website at www.barnesbullets.com

“TRIPLE-SHOCK is a registered trademark of Alliant Techsystems Inc.”