Federal Premium receives five-year duty ammunition contract from Norway, Sweden and Denmark

ANOKA, Minn. — Federal Premium is proud to have secured a significant ammunition contract with the Swedish Police Authority, Danish National Police and Norwegian Police. These forces have committed to a five-year contract beginning in 2018 for the delivery of 223 Rem./5.56x45mm Tactical Bonded and 308 Win. Tactical Bonded Tip ammunition for use in all duty rifles.

“Police in Norway, Sweden and Denmark will now be relying on Federal Premium in their duty rifles to keep their residents safe and protected,” said Federal Premium President Jason Vanderbrink. “We’re extremely proud of this important contract. Our Tactical Bonded ammunition was chosen for its reliability, accuracy, terminal performance and ability to defeat barriers.”

Designed to penetrate the toughest barriers while maintaining terminal performance, both rounds have quickly become the choice for some of the most intense duty situations. The 308 Win. load in particular achieves accuracy and terminal performance unmatched by other ammunition.

