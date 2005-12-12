FNH USA partners with Fiocchi of America: New 5.7 x 28mm sporting ammunition to carry the FN brand

McLean, Va. - As announced in September 2005, Herstal, Belgium-based FN Herstal and Lecco, Italy-based Fiocchi Munizioni S.P.A. have officially signed a cooperative agreement for the manufacturing of 5.7 X 28mm ammunition by Fiocchi in the United States. The 5.7 X 28mm ammunition developed and designed by FN Herstal will be marketed under the FN brand name.

This agreement has now been expanded to include the U.S. market. Fiocchi of America will begin loading SS196 SR and SS197 SR cartridges this month in its Ozark, Mo. manufacturing facility with expectations to reach full capacity by first quarter 2006. The FN-designed cartridges will be sold in the U.S. by FNH USA, LLC through its distribution network.

“This agreement allows us to keep pace with consumer demand for the popular 5.7 x 28 mm cartridge as well as the Five seveN® USG handguns and the new and upcoming PS 90™ semi-automatic carbine,” said Rick DeMilt, Director of Commercial and Law Enforcement Sales and Marketing for FNH USA. “Having a U.S. supplier is a significant advantage.”

Founded in 1876 by Giulio Fiocchi, Fiocchi Munizioni S.P.A. is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of small caliber ammunition.

Headquartered in McLean, Va., FNH USA, Inc. is a subsidiary and sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium, whose corporate mission is to expand its leadership position in the defense, law enforcement and associated commercial firearms markets by providing the highest quality products and the finest in training and logistical support.