GT Distributors Named No. 1 Law Enforcement Dealer for Sig Sauer

AUSTIN, Texas — America’s public safety specialists for 40 years, GT Distributors Inc announces it has been named as the No. 1 Law Enforcement Dealer for Sig Sauer® in the United States for 2012. GT Distributors received the honored designation for its leadership and excellence in representing the Sig Sauer brand.

Sig Sauer’s world-renowned firearms are the weapons of choice for many premier global military, law enforcement and commercial users. High quality, ultimate reliability and unmatched performance have always been hallmarks of the Sig Sauer brand, and the company has a rich history of innovation and design leadership that continues to advance the design practice of firearms. For more information on Sig Sauer, visit http://www.sigsauer.com

“Nearly one-third of the law enforcement professionals in the United States use Sig Sauer firearms, and we are very honored to be a leading supplier of high-quality Sig Sauer firearms and other equipment for our law enforcement, military, fire and EMS professionals,” says Jim Orr, president of GT Distributors. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with the fine people at SIG through 2013.”

Founded in 1972, GT Distributors is one of the nation’s leading suppliers of quality public safety and tactical equipment, featuring more then 500 brand names including Glock, Smith & Wesson, Federal Cartridge, Taser International, Under Armour, 5.11 Tactical, Sig Sauer, Safariland, Wheland, Streamlight and many more.

Operating two state-of-the-art national distribution facilities in Georgia and Texas, GT Distributors delivers and markets high-quality law enforcement, military, fire and public safety equipment and apparel for some of the world’s most respected manufacturers as well as its own proprietary brands. In addition, GT Distributors now offers personalized customer service with three large showrooms in Rossville, Ga., Austin, Texas, and the newest location in Dallas, Texas. GT Distributors also provides high-quality Glock products to individual officers and departments in Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

