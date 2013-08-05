Honeywell Safety Products Introduces UVEX XMF™ Tactical Goggle for Law Enforcement Professionals

High-Performance Safety Eyewear Delivers Precision Optics and Superior Coverage, Comfort and Ballistic Level Impact Protection

SMITHFIELD, R.I. 2013 — Honeywell (NYSE: HON) introduced today the Uvex XMF™ tactical goggle, a high-performance protective goggle that delivers precision optics as well as superior coverage, comfort and ballistic level eye protection. The goggle’s aggressive styling and low-profile design ensure compatibility with helmets, night vision and communications devices to instill confidence and protect in nearly any tactical application.



“This is our most versatile goggle for police and security officers yet,” said David Iannelli, senior product manager for Honeywell Safety Products. “By combining the added protection of a goggle with high performance features in optics, comfort and compatibility, the Uvex XMF goggle delivers uncompromising performance to the individuals dedicated to ensuring our public’s safety.”

The Uvex XMF tactical goggle features a streamlined cylindrical lens that delivers superior optics and a wide field of view for optimized peripheral vision. Its soft, lightweight body conforms to the face for a secure, comfortable and gap-free fit while the flame-resistant headband easily adjusts to fit, even when worn with head protection. A unique ventilation system between the frame and lens delivers outstanding moisture control while filtering out dust and debris.

The Uvex XMF tactical goggle is available in Black, Foliage Green and Desert Tan with lenses in Clear or Gray. Its cost-effective lens replacement system allows individuals to quickly and easily switch lenses for different lighting or applications. Uvex Dura-streme® lens coating delivers the ultimate in anti-scratch and anti-fog properties, extending the life of the lens by up to three times and promoting a clear view even in extreme conditions. These and all Uvex brand lenses provide 99.99% UV protection.

An optional Rx insert shields expensive prescription lenses from damage, and a color-coordinated lens sleeve helps protect the goggle when not in use. Made in the U.S.A., the Uvex XMF tactical goggle is certified to ANSI Z87.1-2010, EN 166, CSA Z94.3 and U.S. MIL SPEC MIL-DTL-43511D (Clause 3.5.10).

The Uvex XMF tactical goggle is available now through major safety equipment distributors in the Americas. Contact the Honeywell Safety Products customer care department at 800-430-5490 for more information about the Uvex XMF goggle and where it may be purchased. Uvex brand safety eyewear is offered for sale by Honeywell Safety Products exclusively in the Americas. More information about the complete family of Uvex safety eyewear is available at www.uvex.us.

About Uvex

Uvex is the world’s top-selling protective eyewear brand. Through high-performing products, Uvex is the eye and face protection brand that inspires people to heighten awareness, increase productivity and foster a culture of safety in the workplace. For more than 60 years, Uvex has delivered the most advanced coatings, styles and materials to protect workers in every industry. Its commitment to rigorous testing and extensive research and development ensures that every Uvex style meets or exceeds industry safety standards while delivering unparalleled comfort. For more information please visit http://www.uvex.us or become a fan of Uvex at www.facebook.com/UvexByHoneywell.

About Honeywell Safety Products

Honeywell Safety Products (HSP), a global manufacturer of leading personal protective equipment (PPE) and provider of safety solutions, helps company employees make safer decisions on their own and build an enduring culture of safety. With world class brands such as Honeywell®, Uvex®, North®, Howard Leight®, Miller®, Fibre-Metal® and Servus®, HSP offers a full range of quality PPE, including: protective clothing; fall and hearing protection products; solutions that protect hands, head, feet, eyes and face; along with respiratory, welding, first-aid, lockout/tagout and traffic safety equipment. Lead them to safety—visit www.honeywellsafety.com/culture to learn more.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 diversified technology and manufacturing leader, serving customers worldwide with aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes and industry; turbochargers; and performance materials. Based in Morris Township, N.J., Honeywell’s shares are traded on the New York, London, and Chicago Stock Exchanges. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywellnow.com.

For additional Uvex product information contact:

Honeywell Safety Products Customer Care

900 Douglas Pike

Smithfield, R.I. 02917

800-430-5490 (USA)

www.uvex.us