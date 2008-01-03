Multi-Purpose Green™ Bullets from Barnes

Barnes now offers two all-new bullets featuring Multi-Purpose Green (MPG™) technology developed for military and law enforcement applications. MPG bullets feature a highly frangible, powdered-metal copper-tin core inside a guilding metal jacket.

Unlike frangible bullets lacking a protective jacket, MPG bullets remain intact under the rigors of handling, feeding and firing. This eliminates the primary cause of jammed actions and plugged barrels often experienced when firing frangible ammunition.

The .55-grain 5.56mm (.224) MPG bullet is designed for M4, HK416 and AR-15 type autoloaders and other firearms with rifling twist rates of 1:9” or faster. A 140-grain 7.62mm (.308) version is available for AR-10, SR-25, M40 (Remington 700) and M14 rifles with 1:12” or faster rifling twists. These open-tip bullets remain intact at ultra-high velocities and extreme rates of spin. On impact, they deliver explosive fragmentation.

Barnes’ Multi-Purpose Green bullets are exceptionally accurate. They’re ideal for shooting steel targets, competition, plinking, varmint hunting and home defense. “Green” is military shorthand for “lead-free”—a requirement in military and LE practice environments.

