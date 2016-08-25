New Hampshire State Police selects Sig Sauer Electro-Optic for patrol rifles

N.H. Patrol Division to Issue ROMEO4 Red-dot Sights

Newington, N.H. – SIG SAUER, Inc., announced today that the New Hampshire State Police has selected the SIG SAUER ROMEO4™ as its new duty optic.

Following a detailed examination period, the state police agency selected the ROMEO4 red-dot sight to serve as the primary optic on all patrol rifles. The optic’s performance during testing and its advanced list of professional-grade features earned it high marks during the examination period.

“We are honored to be awarded this contract by the New Hampshire State Police,” noted Tom Jankiewicz, Executive Vice President of Law Enforcement Sales for SIG SAUER. “Our optics line is held to the same exacting standards as the company’s premium pistols and rifles, so it comes as no surprise that this renowned agency in the law enforcement community would make such a selection.”

“We are honored to be awarded this contract by the New Hampshire State Police,” noted Tom Jankiewicz, Executive Vice President of Law Enforcement Sales for SIG SAUER. “Our optics line is held to the same exacting standards as the company’s premium pistols and rifles, so it comes as no surprise that this renowned agency in the law enforcement community would make such a selection.”

Unlike holographic aiming systems, the ROMEO4 utilizes a proprietary ultra-efficient red LED illumination system for superior daylight visibility with extended run times. The extremely strong and lightweight aircraft grade CNC aluminum housing ensures a lifetime of reliable service. All ROMEO4 sights are parallax-free, ensuring that point-of-aim equals point-of-impact. The SIG SAUER ROMEO4 red dot is designed to remain parallel to the bore of the firearm regardless of the viewing angle. This intuitive design also allows users to keep both eyes open during operation.

For extended use, the ROMEO4 features the SIG SAUER Motion Activated Illumination System (MOTAC™). This unique system activates through motion-sensing technology, powering up illumination when the unit senses motion and powering down when the red-dot is not in use, extending battery life. Additional features available on the ROMEO4 include a dual reticle option, allowing officers to toggle between a 2 MOA red dot and a circle dot (2 MOA Circle-Dot/65 MOA).

Each ROMEO4 is fully supported by the company’s Infinite Guarantee™.

SIG SAUER® INFINITE GUARANTEE™ We will repair or replace your SIG SAUER product in the event it becomes damaged or defective, at no charge to you. If we cannot repair your product, we will replace it with a product in perfect working order of equal or better physical condition. It doesn’t matter how it happened, whose fault it was, or where you purchased it.

Please note that our Infinite Guarantee excludes coverage for intentional damage, misuse, cosmetic damage that does not affect the performance of the optic, loss, theft, or unauthorized repair or modification. All electronic and Tritium components are covered for 5 years from manufacturing date, please see website for full details.

For more information and to see the entire lineup of SIG SAUER Electro-Optics visit http://www.sigoptics.com/. Follow SIG SAUER on social media, including Facebook at www.facebook.com/sigsauerinc, Instagram at www.instagram.com/sigsauerinc, and on the SIG SAUER YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/sigsauerinc.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is The Complete Systems Provider™, leading the industry in American innovation, ingenuity, and manufacturing. SIG SAUER® brings a dedication to superior quality, ultimate reliability, and unmatched performance that has made it the brand of choice among responsible citizens, and many of the world’s most elite military, government, and law enforcement units. SIG SAUER offers a full array of products to meet any mission parameter, from handguns and rifles to silencers, optics, ammunition, accessories, and ASP (Advanced Sport Pellet) airguns. The largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes SIG SAUER GmbH & Co. KG in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland, SIG SAUER is an ISO 9001: 2008 certified company with more than 1,400 employees. For more information on SIG SAUER, any of its products, or the SIG SAUER AcademySM, log on to www.sigsauer.com.