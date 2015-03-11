NTOA MEMBERS GIVE HIGH MARKS TO SECURITY DEVICES INTERNATIONAL’S BIP PRODUCTS

National Law Enforcement Organization Members Assign Above

Average Ratings to SDI’s Less Lethal Ammunition

TAMPA, FL– March, 2015 –Security Devices International (SDI), a defense technology company specializing in the development of innovative next generation, non-lethal 40-mm ammunition, today announced that the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) members assigned above average ratings and reviews to several of SDI’s Blunt Impact Projectiles (BIP).

The NTOA members tested and approved four of SDI’s BIPs, all of which received over a 4.0 overall rating. A rating over 4.0 means that the product exceeds advertised specifications on a regular basis and outperforms others in usefulness and quality of workmanship.

The SDI munitions that the NTOA members tested included:

BIP MO Malodorant Payload

BIP ML Marking Liquid Payload

BIP TR Training Round

Standard BIP

NTOA’s Member Tested and Recommended program allows manufactures to have their products tested in the field by the law enforcement community. Products are tested and scored in 13 possible categories on a scale of 0-5 that include: Design, performance, ease of use, size, quality, durability, storage, versatility, convenience, application for law enforcement, comfort, cleaning/ maintenance, and accuracy. Products receiving a rating of 3.0 or higher will receive NTOA Field Tester Recommended Status.

“Our top priority is to provide the law enforcement community with options in situations that do not warrant the use of lethal force. With police officers and other law enforcement professionals being heavily scrutinized after recent controversial events, we want to equip them with a truly less-lethal option. We are thrilled that an organization as prestigious as the NTOA recognized the quality of our products through their member testing,” said Gregory Sullivan, CEO of SDI.

SDI’s BIP ammunition has been designed to supersede previous blunt impact solutions such as foam, sponge, and rubber bullets while maintaining in-flight stability throughout an almost flat trajectory. SDI’s family of BIPs are designed for military, peacekeeping, homeland security, law enforcement, correctional services and private sector security, and are ideal for crowd control scenarios and can adapt to any 40mm standard issue launcher.

About SDI

Security Devices International (SDI) is a defense technology company specializing in the development of innovative next generation, non-lethal 40mm ammunition. SDI began as a research and development company focused on the development of 40mm NLW (non-lethal weapon) for the modern military and specialized law enforcement personnel. SDI offers a safer and more effective alternative to other NLW products on the market. For more information on SDI and their complete line of products, please visit: www.securitydii.com.