RCBS® Receives Field & Stream’s “Best of the Best” Award

Oroville, CA—RCBS, makers of precision shooting products including the industry’s most recognized reloading equipment, is proud to accept Field & Stream’s “Best of the Best” award for their latest innovation—the R.A.S.S. (Rapid Acquisition Shooting System) Bench. Since 1998, Field & Stream has assembled industry experts to rigorously field test and evaluate the newest products on the market. This year, Field & Stream reported on 11 categories and nearly 400 pieces of outdoor gear—and the R.A.S.S. Bench came out a winner.

Claiming the R.A.S.S. Bench to be “the most innovative and best designed product in its class,” Field & Stream’s Best of the Best award is high praise indeed. “We are extremely honored that the R.A.S.S. Bench has captured this distinguished award,” claimed Allan Jernigan, RCBS General Manager. “We knew the R.A.S.S. was truly a ground-breaking shooting bench and were hoping to have a reputable source validate our belief—and what better source than Field & Stream? We couldn’t be more excited or flattered that they consider the R.A.S.S. the Best of the Best.”

The R.A.S.S. Bench has features that the varmint, target and big game hunter will appreciate. Designed from the beginning to be stable, portable and set up in minutes with no tools required, the R.A.S.S. features a four-leg design with adjustable leveling feet that provides stability on all types of terrain. The seat adjusts for distance from the center post and height above ground. The rifle rest will adjust for height above the seat and both rotate together to offer 360 degrees of movement.

The rapid elevation adjustment lever offers 20 degrees of downward travel and 20 degrees of upward travel, making downhill or uphill shots a snap. The fine adjustment knob allows you to put the crosshairs exactly where you want them. The optional accessory tray lets you keep ammunition, brass or binoculars close at hand. All major structural steel and aluminum parts are low reflective black or green powder coated or anodized. To see the R.A.S.S. Bench in action, please visit http://www.rcbs.com/general/videos.aspx to view the demonstration video.

About RCBS

RCBS has been the leading producer of high-quality reloading equipment for over 60 years. The company, which is based in Oroville, California, is part of ATK’s Ammunition Systems Group. For more information on RCBS, visit www.rcbs.com.

About ATK Ammunition Systems Group

Headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota, ATK Ammunition Systems Group is a leading supplier of small and medium caliber military ammunition, ammunition propellant, commercial and military smokeless powder, law enforcement and sporting ammunition, ammunition related products and an operator of two U.S. Army ammunition manufacturing plants. The organization employs approximately 5,000 people. More information is available at www.outdoorwriters.atk.com.

About ATK

ATK is a $4.0 billion advanced weapon and space systems company employing approximately 16,500 people in 21 states. News and information can be found on the Internet at www.atk.com.