RCBS® Rock Chucker Supreme Owners Get Auto Prime Upgrade

OROVILLE, CA —In response to consumer feedback, RCBS® announces the introduction of the Rock Chucker™ Supreme Auto Priming Unit. This new conversion will allow the users of the current single stage model to advance to a tube-fed auto priming system.

The new auto-priming option will expand the capabilities of one of the most popular reloading presses. It eliminates the need to handle primers and boasts a 100 primer capacity. The new feature is easy to install to existing presses, as the RC Supreme Auto Prime body attaches to the same place as the standard priming arm.

“We received a lot of feedback from RC Supreme users stating that they wanted their press to have an auto-priming option,” said RCBS General Manager Allan Jernigan. “We listened, and are sure both beginner and experienced reloaders alike will appreciate the new capabilities. The RC Supreme will no longer be limited to one-at-a time priming.”

The upgraded unit is operated with a push bar, and comes with a large and small primer pick up, feed tubes and primer seat plugs.

For more information on the RC Supreme Auto Priming Unit (MSRP: $39.95), additional new products and the complete RCBS line-up, visit www.rcbs.com.

About RCBS

RCBS has been the leading producer of high-quality reloading equipment for over 60 years. The company, which is based in Oroville, California, is part of ATK’s Ammunition Systems Group. For more information on RCBS, visit www.rcbs.com.

About ATK Ammunition Systems Group

Headquartered in Edina, Minnesota, ATK Ammunition Systems Group is a leading supplier of small and medium caliber military ammunition, ammunition propellant, commercial and military smokeless powder, law enforcement and sporting ammunition, ammunition related products and an operator of two U.S. Army ammunition manufacturing plants. The organization employs approximately 5,000 people. More information is available at www.outdoorwriters.atk.com.

ATK is a $3.9 billion advanced weapon and space systems company employing approximately 16,500 people in 21 states. News and information can be found on the Internet at www.atk.com.