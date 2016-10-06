Savage Arms adds Target and Sporter models to Its A17 17 HMR lineup

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Savage Arms is pleased to announce its launch of the A17 17 HMR in heavy barrel / target stock configurations. These new models feature heavy barrels and/or gray wood laminate stocks for updated styling and increased accuracy. Shipments of these new rifles are being delivered to dealers.

The A17 platform is the first high-performance semi-automatic rimfire specifically designed for the 17 HMR cartridge, and its unique delayed-blowback action provides safe, reliable operation with standard 17 HMR loads. Standard features such as a hard chrome bolt, case-hardened receiver, 10-round rotary magazine and button-rifled barrel boost performance even further, while the user-adjustable AccuTrigger™ provides a crisp, light pull for the best possible accuracy.

Features & Benefits

• First reliable semi-automatic rimfire specifically designed from for 17 HMR

• Delayed-blowback action ensures safe, reliable cycling

• Hard chrome bolt with oversized bolt handle

• Case-hardened receiver and 22-inch button-rifled barrel

• 10-round rotary magazine

• User-adjustable AccuTrigger

Part No. / Description / MSRP

47005 / A17 Target Sporter Thumbhole (Bull Barrel/Laminate Stock), 17 HMR / $631

47006 / A17 Target Sporter (Bull Barrel/Laminate Stock), 17 HMR / $571

47008 / A17 Sporter (Standard Barrel/Laminate Stock), 17 HMR / $554

Savage Arms is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. To learn more about Savage Arms, visit www.savagearms.com.

