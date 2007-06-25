Weaver Expands Grand Slam Ring Offerings

ONALASKA, WI – With over 75 years of mounting systems experience, Weaver® understands that hunters and shooters expect the best when it comes to firearm accessories. The Weaver tradition has been passed on for generations and 2007 will be no different. Joining the Grand Slam™ family of rings are the new Grand Slam Silver Rings (MSRP: $23.49). These new rings possess the same solid steel construction, assuring that Weaver Grand Slam rings perform time after time when the pressure is on.

