Weaver® Introduces Lever Lok™ Rings

ONALASKA, WI —Weaver®, an industry mainstay for over 75 years, has continued to raise the bar by developing new styles of rings. The introduction of the Lever Lok™ Top Mount Rings (MSRP: $27.95) will continue the timeless reputation of Weaver Rings and Bases commitment to quality.

This durable and reliable ring easily detaches and re-mounts so consumers can protect their optics while traveling to the next hunt. The quick detach feature makes this ring an ideal choice for the serious hunter on the go.

In addition, with no tools needed, the reliable Weaver cross lock design allows for a secure, tight fit on any favorite rifle.

“Weaver-style rings and bases have been imitated time and again, however the true Weaver remains the one and only. We are excited to add these new rings to that same the Weaver line-up,” Product Line Manager, Tom Knudtson said. “With the solid steel construction, consumers can rest assured that this ring will perform in the heat of the hunt.”

For more information on additional new products, as well as the entire Weaver lineup, visit www.weaver-mounts.com.

About Weaver Mounting Systems

Weaver Mounting Systems provide rifle, pistol and shotgun scope users with a steady and strong way to securely fasten optics to a favorite firearm. Weaver rings set a standard for which many mounting systems are still measured and continue to provide precision shooters with the most important part of their setup. For more information and product images, visit www.weaver-mounts.com.

About ATK Ammunition Systems Group

Headquartered in Edina, Minnesota, ATK Ammunition Systems Group is a leading supplier of small and medium caliber military ammunition, ammunition propellant, commercial and military smokeless powder, law enforcement and sporting ammunition, ammunition related products and an operator of two U.S. Army ammunition manufacturing plants. The organization employs approximately 5,000 people. More information is available at www.outdoorwriters.atk.com.

ATK is a $3.9 billion advanced weapon and space systems company employing approximately 16,500 people in 21 states. News and information can be found on the Internet at www.atk.com.