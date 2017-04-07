Aimpoint joins forces with Tatiana Whitlock

MANASSAS, Va. — Aimpoint, the worldwide leader in reflex sight technology, is proud to announce their new brand ambassador Tatiana Whitlock. She is a nationally recognized firearms instructor, martial arts practitioner, and subject matter expert writer for many firearms related publications. Tatiana has a powerful presence and influential voice in the firearms education and defensive training industry. Mother of two, she is a proud member of the NRA and is heavily involved in the NRA New Energy program of the NRA Women’s Network.

“Aimpoint sights are ‘Always Ready’ and ‘Always On,’ and I can’t think of a better way to describe Tatiana,” said Andrea Cerwinske, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Aimpoint Inc. “She is an expert in so many different practices, a powerhouse in our industry.”

Tatiana is a firearms and defensive tactics instructor who enjoys working with men, women, and youth from all walks of life. She built her career around providing the proper tools, techniques, and knowledge to her clients in order be safe and confident in a world that sometimes isn’t. Not only does Tatiana teach all over the country, she also takes every opportunity to continue her own training with the best firearms and tactics instructors in the industry. She is a featured instructor on NRATV’s NRA Women, Tips & Tactics, and NRA New Energy, as well as Trigger Time TV and Panteao Productions.

“I am excited to join the Aimpoint team,” said Tatiana Whitlock. “Representing such high-quality optics and a company with exceptional service and corporate culture is a great honor. I look forward to introducing more students and firearm owners to the Aimpoint product line for hunting, personal defense, and range work.”

About Tatiana Whitlock

Tatiana’s journey into the world of firearms began six years ago after participating in her first shooting class, an NRA Women on Target clinic. She immediately left a career in plastics manufacturing & industrial design to pursue an immersive education in firearms with a focus on self and home defense. She is the Director of Training at Howell’s Gun Shop in Gray Maine, COO of GAT Marketing, and on the product design team at G-Code Holsters. Tatiana offers training programs across the country for beginner and intermediate level students looking to build a foundation of skills for home and self-defense.

About Aimpoint Inc.

Aimpoint produces a complete line of high quality reflex sights for use by military, law enforcement, hunters, and sport shooters. The company also produces electronic fire control systems for use on crew-served weapons. For more information on Aimpoint products, please visit the company’s webpage: www.aimpoint.com.