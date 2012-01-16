Aimpoint Launches New Addition to Micro Series

Micro T-1 and H-1 sights now a vailable with 2 MOA dot

Chantilly, VA — Aimpoint, the originator and world leader in electronic red dot sighting technology, has announced the addition of a 2 MOA Micro T-1 and Micro H-1 sights to the company’s product line. These new 2 MOA versions are available immediately, and will be offered alongside the current Micro series sights including the 4 MOA Micro T-1 and Micro H-1.

Since its introduction in 2007, the Aimpoint Micro T-1 has become the worldwide standard for compact reflex sights for professional use. Law enforcement and military end users have embraced this sight for its compact size, extreme durability, and extremely long battery life. During a 2009 product review session involving professional end users, it was decided that a smaller sized red dot reticule was desired. As a result, Aimpoint is now proud to announce that the Micro sights with the 2 minute-of-angle (MOA) red dot have been added to the Micro series of sights.

“The launch of this new product required a great deal of engineering and testing to make it possible. On a sight this compact, it isn’t as simple as dropping a 2 MOA emitter into the existing package” said Ralf Wiklund, Vice President and Technical Manager at Aimpoint AB. “This modification required a sizeable investment in new technology in order to make the new product possible, but this new technology has also opened some new doors to us in terms of future product possibilities”.

Both the Micro T-1 and Micro H-1 sights are experiencing high demand from end-users who understand the performance benefits that a high-quality compact red dot sight offers, as well as the fact that these sights feature a dependable design that will not be affected by weather or severe environmental conditions. Many compact sights offered by competitors feature an “open” design which can allow the functional parts of the sight to be blocked by dust, sand, mud, blood or even rainwater. The sealed design of the Aimpoint Micro sight ensures that no matter what the conditions, no foreign matter will ever come between the emitter and the lens, and this also makes the product absolutely waterproof to 25 meters.

The Micro family of sights can be mounted on nearly any individual weapon platform including: pistols, carbines, personal defense weapons, and sub-machineguns, and the Micro T-1 is compatible with all generations of night vision devices. The Micro sights are also ideal for use with Aimpoint’s wide range of accessories including the 3X Magnifier, and Concealed Engagement Unit (CEU). Both the Micro T-1 and H-1 can operate for up to 5 years of constant-on use, using just one CR-2032 battery.

For more information on Aimpoint or the company’s products, visit our webpage at www.aimpoint.com.