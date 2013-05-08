American Technologies Network Corp. Appoints James Munn as New President of ATN

Former COO, James Munn, elevated to new position. CEO Marc Vayn will remain acting CEO for ATN.

South San Francisco, Calif. – American Technologies Network Corp., makers of military, law enforcement, security and outdoor night vision and thermal applications, has announced the promotion of COO, James Munn, to President of ATN. Marc Vayn, CEO of ATN will remain in his position of acting CEO and focus on future product development, strategic vision and the development of key partnerships.

James Munn, as the new president of ATN, will be responsible for the operations and day-to-day running of ATN. In the past several years, ATN has undergone significant advancements in their ability to produce cutting-edge technologies with new lines of thermal and night vision systems for their various markets. “As part of our ongoing drive to increase market share with high quality night vision and thermal devices, ATN is restructuring their personnel and manufacturing capabilities to better accommodate the new corporate vision. We are proud to say that 100% of our thermal systems are made in the USA in our state of the art facility” James Munn, the new President of ATN replied. “I am very honored to accept my new role as President and to continue our mission of making and distributing the best quality and value for night vision and thermal optics to our customers.

“ATN’s impressive recent growth can be much attributed to the work done by Mr. Munn and his team. I look forward to seeing Mr. Munn continue to preside over the growth of the company and its offerings,” Marc Vayn, CEO added.

For more information on American Technologies Network Corp, visit www.atncorp.com. Visit Facebook to stay up to date on new products, images and promotions.