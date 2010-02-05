Beretta USA Announces First Beretta Trident Lodge

ACCOKEEK, MD - Beretta USA introduced the first Beretta Trident Lodge at a special reception during the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada. Cheyenne Ridge Signature Lodge in Pierre, South Dakota has received four marks from Sporting Heritage Group and one-Trident from Beretta for excellence in quality. It is the first hunting lodge to receive these credentials.

We are very excited about the Beretta Trident program and are pleased to have the Signature Lodge as our first venue”, said Christopher Merritt, General Manager of Beretta USA. “The Weinreis family and the staff at Signature Lodge run a top-notch operation and have proven themselves to merit inclusion in the Beretta Trident Program”.

Located in the heart of South Dakota which is known worldwide for its abundance of pheasants, the Signature Lodge is the new standard for the old wingshooting traditions of South Dakota. According to the General Manager, Bob Edwards, the lodge recently under went major renovations throughout the operation, including upgrades to the entire facility; the addition of an all weather enclosed 5-Stand Sporting Clays Range; a heightened standard on its culinary offerings; and much more.

The Beretta Trident Program, which was publically announced at the same reception in Reno, is a unique, quality rating-system that will reflect an objective assessment of the complete guest experience at a sporting venue. Branded by Beretta, the Trident Program is the first of its kind and requires venues – offering wingshooting and or shotgun sports – to undergo a detailed and specific assessment of every area that can impact the guest experience. Beretta Tridents will be awarded to signify the venue’s excellence in quality – similar to the Michelin Star program for fine dining.

Sporting Heritage Group, a field sport consultancy is responsible for conducting the evaluations, executing the brand qualification process, and ongoing quality assurance. Venues interested in learning more about the qualification process should contact Jonathan D. Sherrill at Sporting Heritage Group.

About Beretta

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide.

For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.