Beretta USA Launches New Version of Website - BERETTAUSA.com

ACCOKEEK, MD - Beretta U.S.A. recently launched a totally re-designed version of their website, www.berettausa.com. The new site, which went live earlier this week, reflects Beretta’s commitment to making their website more user friendly and information rich.

“We’re very pleased with the new site – both the look and the functionality,” said Ryan Muety, Director of Marketing and Consumer Direct for Beretta U.S.A. “Beretta invested significant time and resources to ensure the end result would be a website that our customers and visitors find easier to navigate and to search for the products they are looking for be it specific merchandise or general information about Beretta firearms.”

The Beretta U.S.A. website includes information about the brand and certain marketing and social media components. Visitors will find new features and detailed product information that will make their shopping experience easy and efficient.

Over the coming months, look for even more exciting features to be introduced that expand and enhance visitor experience at www.berettausa.com.

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.