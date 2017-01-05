Butler Creek’s ASAP universal AK47/GALIL mag loader

Firing an AK47 is fun. Loading magazines often isn’t – but it just got a whole lot easier. The Butler Creek® ASAP™ Universal AK47/Galil Magazine Loader locks onto the top of most mags on the market. Load loose rounds one-by-one with a single click. It’s faster than the traditional loading method, and saves wear and tear on fingers.

Features:

• Compatible with most AK47/Galil magazines

• Loads single loose rounds

• Made in the USA

