Colt Defense Partners with Leading Manufacturer Representatives to Grow Law Enforcement and Commercial Channels

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Colt Defense LLC, one of the world’s leading designers, developers, and manufacturers of rifles and carbines, today announced it has partnered with three of the most well respected and experienced manufacturer representatives to meet the needs of law enforcement professionals, commercial distributors and dealers. Proactive Sales and Marketing, Jim Ferry and Associates, and Schueler, LaFond and Associates will work with clients in both the public and private sectors effective July 1st 2011.

“Since 1836, Colt has welcomed its industry leadership position in developing long guns that meet or exceed the requirements of the military, law enforcement, hunters and sportsmen alike,” said David Ridley, vice president, Colt Defense LLC. “We continue that tradition by taking the first of many steps in addressing the needs of today’s marketplace.”

The manufacturer representatives will showcase Colt’s longstanding rifle product line as well as drive Colt’s newest and most innovative products to the forefront of the market. These new rifle products will include monolithic platforms, piston-operated systems and multi-caliber, interchangeable platforms.

“The product and industry expertise of our manufacturer representatives is unparalleled,” added Ridley. “Combined with Colt’s industry leadership in product innovation, we are now more capable than ever to service the law enforcement community and the discerning commercial consumer.”

About Colt Defense LLC

Colt Defense LLC is one of the world’s leading designers, developers and manufacturers of small arms weapons systems. The Company has supplied military, law enforcement and individual customers throughout the world for 175 years. Our subsidiary, Colt Canada Corporation, is the Canadian government’s Center of Excellence for small arms and is the Canadian military’s sole supplier of the C7 rifle and C8 carbine. The Company maintains manufacturing facilities in West Hartford, Connecticut and Kitchener, Ontario. For more information on Colt Defense LLC and its subsidiaries please visit www.colt.com.