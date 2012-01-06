Del-Ton Inc Now Shipping the New DTI Extreme Duty AR-15-style Modern Sporting Rifle

Elizabethtown, N.C. — Del-Ton Incorporated has begun shipping its new DTI Extreme Duty AR-15 style modern sporting rifle (MSR). “I am very proud of this rifle,” says Tony Autry, president and CEO of Del-Ton. “This is our most ambitious design to date, and we have succeeded in producing a spectacular MIL-SPEC rifle for the enthusiast seeking high end enhancements.”



Key features include:

• 16” FN Manufacturing 1X7 twist, hammer forged, chrome-lined barrel for long life (HPT/MPI tested)

• Chambered in 5.56 X 45

• Upper and lower receivers are MIL-SPEC, forged 7075 T6 aluminum, hard coat anodized

• MIL-SPEC phosphated 8620 steel carrier assembly with HPT/MPI tested Carpenter 158 bolt that are heat treated and plated; chrome-lined carrier interior and key

• M4 handguard with double heat shield and aluminum Delta ring assembly

• M4 rifling profile and feed ramps

• M4, five-position buttstock with MIL-SPEC buffer tube

• Troy Industries flip-up rear sight

• Ships with sling, 30 round magazine, buttstock cleaning kit, and hard case

The MSRP for the DTI Extreme Duty is $989.00.

About Del-Ton Incorporated

Del-Ton Incorporated is a manufacturer of quality of modern sporting rifles and an online supplier for parts, upgrades, accessories, optics and custom rifle kits. Based in Elizabethtown, N.C., all rifles and components for Del-Ton products are made in the U.S.A. and Del-Ton rifles carry a lifetime warranty for the original purchaser. Visit www.del-ton.com for detailed product information.