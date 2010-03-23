FNH USA offers a new affordable PS 90 with improved sighting options – the PS 90 Standard

(McLean, Va.) - FNH USA has introduced an open-sighted version of the PS 90 -- the PS 90 Standard in black and OD green finishes.

“We designed a unique top rail to increase the flexibility of the bullpup carbine. The PS 90 Standard has a new 1913 rail with integrated iron sights,” said Ken Pfau, Vice President for Commercial and Law Enforcement Sales at FNH USA. “This was a way to give more flexibility in sight options and makes the PS 90 more affordable to shooters without sacrificing quality.”

The MSRP for the PS 90 Standard is $1695 -- a $500 price savings from the USG and TR configurations. It is available now at FNH USA stocking dealers. For more information, visit www.fnhusa.com.

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support.

Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.