Grant Available for Night Vision Equipment

Grant: ONDCP (Office on National Drug Control Policy): The Counterdrug Technology Assessment Center (CTAC) receives funding from the ONDCP for new equipment. The amount of funding and new equipment purchased is based on the requests it receives from local law enforcement agencies.

Requirements: If approved, the agency receives the equipment at no charge. ONDCP is projecting to give several hundred night vision kits to requesting agencies in 2002. Night Vision is not the only technology agencies can receive through this program. Agencies can request night vision equipment at the following Web site: http://www.epgctac.com or call 877-374-2822.

Deadline for grant proposals: First-come, first-served basis.

