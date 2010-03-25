Introducing the New RX34 Reflex Sight from Trijicon

The best gets better: Smaller dot promises increased accuracy

Considered by many marksmen to be the fastest and most user-friendly sights in the field, the Trijicon RX30 Reflex series is joined in 2010 by the new RX34 with a 4.5 MOA amber dot for precise shot placement.

Like all Reflex sights, the new RX34 is dual-illuminated and parallax free – offering increased field-of-view capabilities that provide fast, both-eyes-open target acquisition and accurate aiming for the military, law enforcement and hunting enthusiasts.