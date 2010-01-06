Introducing the SIG SAUER® P250® 2SUM™

One Package Makes Two SIG Guns

EXETER, NH – SIG SAUER, Inc., the leading manufacturer of commercial, law enforcement, and military firearms, now puts the revolutionary modularity of the SIG SAUER P250 into one convenient package. The P250 2SUM comes with a full-size, Nitron®-finished, 9mm P250, ideal for duty, home defense, or sport and all the components to quickly convert it to the P250 9mm Subcompact, a perfect conceal carry gun.

The 2SUM brings home the unique characteristics of the P250 by providing all you need to convert a full-size gun into a subcompact model, all in one convenient package. The total cost is lower than the price of two single guns from many other gun manufacturers!

The P250, with its serialized modular frame and fire control assembly, allows the user to change caliber, grip, trigger, and slide length at will. Changing out your 2SUM 9mm to any of the other calibers offered by SIG SAUER, is as easy as purchasing a P250 Caliber X-Change Kit. The 2SUM includes the P250 full-size with polymer grip, nitron- finished stainless slide with SIGLITE® night sights, an integrated accessory rail in double-action only and one full size magazine. The 2SUM also includes a P250 Subcompact snag-free polymer grip, nitron- finished stainless slide with SIGLITE night sights, barrel and one subcompact magazine for an MSRP of $945.00

