MasterPiece Arms Announces Four New Sound Suppressors

New Sound Suppressors for the 5.56mm/.223, 300aac Blackout/.308 (7.62), 9mm and .45 ACP Made Entirely at the US MasterPiece Arms State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility

COMER, Ga. - MasterPiece Arms, manufacturers of the MPA MAC Line of semi-auto pistols and carbines, is introducing four additional sound suppressors to the existing line of .22LR suppressors. MasterPiece Arms, a world-class manufacturing facility with over 39 CNC machines and TS16949 Quality Control System, are the sole-source engineers and manufacturers of all of the MPA Sound Suppressors; no components are outsourced.

The 5.56mm/.223, .308/ 300aac Blackout (7.62), 9mm and .45 ACP sound suppressors are machined out of 304L stainless steel and finished with a high temp coating to minimize glare and provide a durable, protective finish. MasterPiece Arms sound suppressors all offer the user the lowest decibel reading on the MPA test equipment under the most ideal testing parameters providing for a comfortable sound experience.

Like all Masterpiece Arms products, the new sound suppressors offer the MasterPiece Arms Lifetime Guarantee.

About MasterPiece Arms

MasterPiece Arms, main offices located in Carrollton GA and manufacturing in Comer, GA, combines quality engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing to design and produce firearms, such as the re-innovated MAC Defender Series. MasterPiece Arms uses high accuracy CNC machining, turning, laser cutting and bending in its manufacturing process controlled by their ISO9002/TS16949 Registered Quality System. MPA engineers, tests and re-tests our weapons to provide customers with one of the most enjoyable guns available. With versatile uses such as protection, hunting, tactical or novelty interests, MPA products are one of a kind and backed by a lifetime warranty for original owners.

Learn more MasterPiece Arms products at www.masterpiecearms.com, or call 866.803.0000. MasterPiece Arms is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MasterPieceArms