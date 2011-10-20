New Aimpoint Patrol Rifle Optic Wins Industry Recognition

On Target Magazine honors the latest Aimpoint sight

Chantilly, VA - Aimpoint, the originator and worldwideleader in electronic red-dot sighting technology, has received an Editor’s Choice award for its newest product -the Aimpoint Patrol Rifle Optic (PRO).

The Patrol Rifle Optic was recognized by On Target magazine as part of their 2011 “Editor’s Choice Awards.” The PRO was honored due to the product’s ability to fulfill tactical performance demands while remaining within the reach of law enforcement agencies facing restricted budgets. This is the second year in a row that an Aimpoint sight has received this award.

“Aimpoint is honored to once again be recognized by On Target magazine,” said Matt Swenson, Vice President of Government Sales, Aimpoint Inc. “It’s important because this Editor’s Choice award recognizes Aimpoint’s purpose for bringing the PRO to the law enforcement market -to provide officers with the best technology available in a package that is both user and budget friendly.”

The Aimpoint Patrol Rifle Optic provides rapid and accurate target acquisition, and is designed to withstand hard use. The modular design allows the use of the same sight on the wide variety of law enforcement firearms. Product features include: a 2 MOA dot, hard-anodized 30mm tube, 3-year constant-on battery life, QRP2 mount, and a transparent rear cover that allows the user to engage a target with the lens covers closed in an emergency situation.

The Aimpoint Patrol Rifle Optic is available exclusively through authorized Aimpoint Government Sales Dealers.

