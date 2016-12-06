New firearm maintenance products from Tetra Gun Care

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – FTI, Inc. pioneered synthetic lubricants over 30 years ago with its invention of the original Tetra® Gun Grease, a fluoropolymer lubricant engineered to withstand the elements under a diversity of climates and conditions. Since then, many other products have come to market with promises of performance, but Tetra® Gun care remains the reliable standard for many shooters worldwide.

This year, FTI has made two important additions to its gun care chemical line: Tetra® Gun Synthetic-Safe Triple Action™ Spray, which cleans, lubricates and protects; and Tetra® Gun Dry Finish Lubricant.

“Tetra® Gun care’s new Dry Finish Lubricant formula performs exceptionally well, and fills another niche need for our customers,” says Greg Cohen, General Manager, FTI, Inc. “For those shooting in dusty, sandy conditions, Tetra® Gun Dry Finish Lubricant will offer excellent performance and reliable operation.” Unlike typical oil-based lubricants, Tetra® Gun Dry Finish Lubricant is applied wet and then sets to a dry-like feel that is much less likely to attract buildup common to those gritty conditions. Similarly, the new Tetra® Gun Synthetic-Safe Triple Action™ Spray is an aerosol product that cleans and then evaporates, leaving a light lubricant coating on gun metals. This non-invasive formula is also gentle, and can be used safely on polymer frames.

Also new for 2017, Tetra® Gun care will offer its Bore Boa™ bore cleaning rope, as well as the original Tetra® Gun Grease in a one pound jar, and the ‘green’ Cleaner Degreaser in a one gallon jug.

“On the accessory side,” continues Cohen, “the new Tetra® Gun 3-Piece Wire Twist brush set makes for a great addition to any handgun owner’s range bag, with nylon scrubbing action for .22 cal., 9mm and .45 cal. sizes.”