New Green Modular Vertical Foregrip from Crimson Trace

Wilsonville, OR — Crimson Trace announces an addition to the revolutionary modular vertical foregrip, the MVF-515 G that now utilizes both a green laser and a white light in one unit. Both light sources follow the Crimson Trace mantra of instinctive activation for ease of use.

Given the popularity and usefulness of green lasers, the Crimson Trace engineering team was able to solve the two banes of green laser technology: The first one, heat, which shortens the laser diode life and second, high power draw, rendering green lasers useless in a matter of minutes. The engineers at Crimson Trace have overcome both of these detriments by utilizing the latest technologies into the new MVF-515 G. In addition to solving the heat and energy issues, Crimson Trace has been able to devise a way for the laser to operate in temperatures that other lasers can’t compete with. Our green laser was tested from 16ºF to over 120ºF. Up until the new technology that Crimson Trace engineers have developed, this range has been unobtainable in consumer grade green lasers.

The MVF-515 G brings speed, accuracy and effectiveness of heads-up sighting to those that require the tactical advantage available with this new product. The MVF-515 G provides three tools in one. A laser, white-light, and a robust vertical foregrip in a single, modular package. The polymer grip panels are mounted onto an aircraft grade, 6061-T6 aluminum, hard-anodized tang and contain activation switches on each side that control the light and the laser independently. (The MVF-515 G can be programmed in seconds for momentary laser or light, strobe or constant-on. The white light is adjustable from 150 to 200 lumens.) Two CR-123 batteries provide over 4 hours of light illumination and over 6 hours of green laser illumination.

The MVF-515 G is anchored in place by a two-screw rail mount that fits most standard Picatinny rails. All electrical components fit into the vertical foregrip, which is ergonomically designed for comfort and built for hard use.

The texture of the MVF-515 G is aggressive and can be used with or without gloves. Batteries and electronics are kept dry and functional by a water resistant O-ring built into the grip panels of the foregrip.

The MVF-515 G tang is also compatible with the Red Laser Module (MVF-515 MOD R). Sold separately, available at MSRP $249.

All Crimson Trace laser sights have both windage and elevation adjustments for shooters to make adjustments on their own. All Crimson Trace laser sighting systems come with an accessory pack that contains batteries, hex wrenches for laser adjustments and several cleaning swabs. A limited three-year warranty is standard.

[MVF-515 G] Specifications:

Fits Picatinny 1913 or

Similar Accessory Rails.

• Polymer Grip Panels With Overmolded Activation Pads

• Dual-Side Activation Switches

• Independent Momentary, Strobe And Constant-On Programmability For Laser & Light Components

• Tested from 16ºF to Over 120ºF Operating Range

• Full Length 6061-T6 Aircraft Aluminum, Hard-Anodized Tang

• Custom, Two-Screw Rail Mount

• Replaceable, 150/200-Lumen LED Light Module

• Rotating Light Bezel Selects High/ Low Light Output

• Pin-Locked, Channel-Fitted Butt-Cap Attachment

• Rugged, Proprietary Grip Texture

• Parkerized Steel Recoil Lugs And Hardware

• Patent-Pending Design Beam Intensity – 5mw peak, 520-540 nm, Class 3R laser

Dot Size – Approximately 0.5” diameter at 50 feet

Batteries – Two CR123 batteries; over 4 hours of light illumination. Minimum 6 hours of laser illumination

Activation – Side-located integrated pressure switches with master on/off function

Warranty – Three-year full warranty

Weight – 10.2 ounces [with batteries] This product complies with title 21 CFR 1040.

About Crimson Trace

All Crimson Trace laser sighting products are made in the United States of America. Crimson Trace is the world’s only manufacturer of grip-integrated laser sighting systems. Police, all branches of the U.S. Military, and responsible citizens’ worldwide use patented Crimson Trace products. Crimson Trace laser sighting systems are recommended as an essential accessory by some of the world’s top firearm instructors.

For more information visit www.crimsontrace.com.