SIG SAUER, INC. Welcomes Colombian National Police Delegation to Exeter, NH Headquarters

EXETER, NH (May 12, 2009) SIG SAUER, Inc., the leading manufacturer of military, law enforcement, government agency and commercial firearms, welcomed Brigadier General Rafael Para, Sub-director General of the Policia Nacional de Colombia, and Lt. Col. Alaxander Tapiero, of the Policia Nacional de Colombia Armament Group Coordinator.

The delegation’s visit to SIG SAUER’s headquarters was part of a facilities inspection that coincided with the new pistol contract for Colombian National Police Force. It had been announced in late April, that SIG SAUER, Inc had secured a multi-year contract to provide pistols worth a potential $306 million for product and support.

The initial order of 55,890 units is scheduled to become the standard sidearm for the entire Colombian National Police force. Shipments are to begin immediately, with a second release of 42,000 pistols to follow. This new contract through the U.S. Army of Materiel Command will create new opportunities for the expansion of SIG SAUER’s manufacturing facilities and create more U.S. jobs.

The delegates toured the SIG SAUER factory to witness the manufacture of their new SP2022’S in SIG SAUER’s state-of-the-art facility. The delegates also visited the world-renowned SIG SAUER Academy where they had the opportunity to shoot their new sidearm and review the complete SIG SAUER product line.

“As representatives of the Colombian National Police Force, I can say we have been very impressed by the SIG SAUER team of dedicated and responsive professionals, and the company’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities,” Brig. Gen. Rafael Para commented.

