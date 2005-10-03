Streamlight® Expands Thunder Ranch® Line With New Urban Rifle Illumination System

Exclusive Clint Smith Training DVD, Shockproof, Rail-Mountable TL-3 Deliver Versatility and Performance in Low-Light Situations

EAGLEVILLE, PA, – September 26, 2005– Following the successful launch of its Thunder Ranch® Illumination System for handguns earlier this year, Streamlight®, Inc. today announced the second product of its collaboration with Clint Smith and Thunder Ranch – the Urban Rifle Illumination System. Based around a new shockproof version of the popular TL-3® flashlight and a newly developed aluminum rail mount that allows quick light attachment/detachment from the firearm, the system also includes an exclusive Clint Smith instructional DVD.

The Thunder Ranch Illumination System was developed to give law enforcement and military an advantage in low-light situations. Designed to withstand even the punishing recoil of a three-inch 12-gauge magnum shotgun round, the shockproof TL-3 and rail mount can be securely mounted to any firearm with a Picatinny-style rail. It’s the first system that allows the user to attach or detach the light from the weapon in seconds, allowing the TL-3 to function as a handheld or secured gun-mounted light.

The system also includes Streamlight’s exclusive training DVD featuring Clint Smith demonstrating the installation and use of the system in a number of low-light defensive scenarios. Topics covered include:

Installing the rail mount on the weapon

Switching from a handheld to a gun-mounted light

Tactics for using the light in low-light conditions

The Thunder Ranch Urban Rifle Illumination System also includes a removable, flip-up lens cover with a green filter, a pocket clip and an adjustable lanyard.

“The original Streamlight Thunder Ranch Illumination System was very well received among law enforcement and security professionals, as well as security-minded civilians, which proves that the need exists for training in the deployment of lighting tools with firearms in tactical situations,” said Walter Kaihatu, vice president of sales and marketing at Streamlight. “The Thunder Ranch Urban Rifle Illumination System partners our best tactical light, the shockproof TL-3, with the tactical training expertise of Clint Smith and Thunder Ranch, one of the leading defensive firearms training facilities in the nation. The system gives these shooters both the tools and the education they need to allow them to confidently approach low-light defensive situations with a tactical rifle or shotgun.”

Constructed of machined and anodized aircraft aluminum, the Thunder Ranch TL-3 features a shockproof high-pressure Xenon bulb that delivers 11,500 peak candlepower (211 lumens). A focusable beam provides additional versatility, and a spare bulb is included in the tail cap of the TL-3. The three included 3-volt lithium batteries give a continuous runtime of one hour, and O-ring sealing prevents water-related damage. Measuring just 6.25 inches in length, the shockproof Thunder Ranch TL-3 weighs seven ounces, including batteries, and is covered by Streamlight’s “No Excuses” limited lifetime warranty on the body and switch.

For more information about the new Thunder Ranch Urban Rifle Illumination System, please visit www.streamlight.com.

Thunder Ranch, Inc., located in Lakeview, Oregon, provides distinctive, personalized instruction for individuals and small groups of civilians, corporate, law enforcement and military clients in the acquisition of defensive firearms and tactical skills.

Headquartered in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-performance lighting equipment for professional fire fighting, law enforcement, industrial, automotive and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2000 registered company. For additional information, please call Streamlight at 1-800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.

# # # #

A high-resolution image of the Streamlight Thunder Ranch Urban Rifle Illumination System is available on the SRA FTP site. To download, please direct your Web browser to http://download.sramarketing.com/login/login.cfm

Enter the following login information:

Username: streamlight

Password: light

Click on the “Streamlight PR Images” folder to locate the Thunder Ranch Urban Rifle System images.

For additional assistance, please contact Matt Gersib at (402) 437-6428 or mattg@sramarketing.com.