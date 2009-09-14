Trijicon’s RMR Scores Shooting Industry’s Top Honors

The innovative new Trijicon RMR™ Sight was named “Optic of the Year” for 2009 by the Firearms Marketing Group’s (FMG) Academy of Excellence.

The world’s first battery-free red dot sight, the Trijicon RMR™ or Ruggedized Miniature Reflex™ won the prestigious award at Shooting Industry magazine’s recent master’s tournament in Connecticut. A group of 500 industry executives, gun dealers and outdoor writers judged the Trijicon RMR Sight the winner.

The Trijicon RMR’s triumph against tough competition in the Academy’s optics category came as no surprise to those familiar with the sight. Designed to improve shooter precision with any style or caliber of weapon, the RMR is the toughest red dot sight on the market. It’s built to deliver superior durability under the most extreme conditions.

“We designed the new RMR sight to be as rugged and versatile as our own Trijicon ACOGs, as well as to provide ease of sighting and adjustment, solving important issues often associated with other red dot sights,” says Tom Munson, Trijicon’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “We’ve been thrilled with the overwhelming response from the industry, and receiving this award from the members of the Academy is a true affirmation that our efforts to innovate are resonating throughout all channels in the marketplace.”