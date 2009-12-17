Win a Trijicon AccuPoint® Riflescope!

Trijicon is giving, 2010 Las Vegas SHOT Show attendees, a chance to win one of the world’s only battery-free self-illuminating Trijicon AccuPoint® riflescopes.

To get your chance to win stop by the Trijicon SHOT Show booth (#205) and pick up a Trijicon glow bracelet - if we spot you in Las Vegas sporting your Trijicon glow bracelet you could be a winner!

The Trijicon AccuPoint® features advanced fiber optics and several intelligent features that make this scope the right choice for all light conditions and even the harshest environments.

All models in the AccuPoint® Series operate battery free—eliminating the potential for failure during critical moments in the field. They also feature Trijicon’s Manual Brightness Adjustment Override, which allows you to control the light output of the fiber-optics during daylight. AccuPoint® riflescopes include other advanced elements like multi-layer coated lenses for superior light transmission with no distortion, quick-focus eyepiece, long-eye relief, and precise windage and elevation adjustments. The AccuPoint®'s rugged construction protects it from the toughest elements. It’s crafted from aircraft-quality, hard-anodized aluminum with a tube that’s nitrogen-filled to prevent corrosion and eliminate fogging. A solid black-matte finish eliminates glare and light reflection, which could spook game. And, it’s water resistant to depths of 10 feet, so the AccuPoint is able to handle even the most challenging hunting conditions.