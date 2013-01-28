XS Lights, Sights & Lasers US Tour

We are an accredited training program driven to educate through professional instruction to Law Enforcement and Military personnel across the United States by emphasizing mindset and real-world applications of the duty carry techniques of Lights, Sights and Lasers. This one-day (8 hour) sponsored training class is taught by Wes Doss and Khyber Training team.

Click here for training locations and dates. To register email info to: training@xssights.com and include the date you are interested in attending along with your: Full Name, Rank, Department, Phone and Mailing Address.