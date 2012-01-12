XS Sight Systems Introduces it’s XTI AR-15 Angle Mount Back-up Iron Sights

Fort Worth, TX -- XS® Sight Systems, in collaboration with Lone Star Armory, will introduce the XTI™ (Xpress Threat Interdiction™) AR-15 angle mount sights at the 2012 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada next week. The XTI™ with XS® Express Standard Dot Tritium front, and White Stripe rear, are back-up iron sights designed for quick acquisition in CQB situations.

The result of extensive field testing the XTI™ AR-15 Angle Mount prototypes were put through their paces by police firearms instructors, SWAT and patrol officers, as well as combat-seasoned former military professionals.

Here is what Police Firearms Instructor, Officer Michael Moore had to say about XS® Sight Systems’ New XTI™ AR-15 Angle Mount Back-up Iron Sights.

“Magnified optics are great at distance but can be a hindrance when engaging threats at close range. The addition of your new sights to a weapon allows the officer to have the best of both worlds. They can engage a target with precision at distance and still be able to quickly engage a threat at close range. While testing these sights we had several instructors and officers engage targets at ranges from 7 yards to 50 yards and everyone was able to keep all rounds in the center of the target.

These new offset sights are another great innovation from your company and I have had to threaten bodily injury to be able to keep somebody from taking them off of my rifle.”

Available now at xssights.com and for hands-on inspection next week at the 2012 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, the XTI™ Xpress Threat Interdiction™ AR-15 Angle Mount Back-up Iron Sights are an excellent addition to Tac optics class 3-gun rifles and patrol rifles with magnified optics.

Product# AR-0007-4 Retail Price: $150.00

About XS Sight Systems:

Started in 1997, XS Sight Systems is a leader in the manufacturing of practical hunting and combat effective tactical products. Technical Support available tech@xssights.com. XS Sight System products are made in the USA. For more information visit xssights.com.