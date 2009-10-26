Insight Technology’s XTI Named Brilliance Award Nominee By OpticsPlanet

LONDONDERRY, NH - Insight Technology, the world’s leading provider of tactical lasers, illuminators and thermal imaging equipment, announced that the XTI Procyon® LED Tactical Illuminator has been nominated by OpticsPlanet for a 2009 Brilliance Award in the Gun Mounted Flashlight of the Year category.

The XTI Procyon® delivers 125 lumens of stunning white light. Its patented Slide-Lock® design and adjustable rail interface allows for easy mounting to most railed pistols while its compact, machined aluminum housing fits existing M3 holsters. The XTI’s ambidextrous rocker switch offers the choice of Monetary On, Constant On or Strobing modes necessary to handle any low-light tactical scenario.

The OpticsPlanet Brilliance Awards recognize the brands and products that have exceeded expectations as well as received outstanding customer reviews. These brands lead the pack in the sport optics, shooting, military and law enforcement industries while putting forward great products year after year.

Sixteen categories have been identified by OpticsPlanet’s in-house experts and more than 100 products have been nominated. For the very first time, the 2009 OpticsPlanet Brilliance Awards will present its loyal customers with the opportunity to vote on the best product or brand in each category. Voting has started and will close November 1st. Winning products and brands will be announced at the awards ceremony in mid-November.

“We are very pleased to have been selected as a 2009 OpticsPlanet Brilliance Award nominee,” said Devin Standard, of Insight Technology. “The XTI Procyon has been one of our most popular tactical illuminators and based on this nomination it’s clear that OpticsPlanet customers agree.”

For more information on the XTI Procyon and the full line of Insight Technology tactical illuminators, laser aiming devices and thermal imaging equipment visit www.InsightTechGear.com.

About Insight Technology: Insight Technology Incorporated is the leading developer and manufacturer of tactical laser aiming and illumination products, integrated sighting systems, and thermal imaging systems for use by consumers, law enforcement officers and military personnel. Founded in 1988, the company operates its state-of-the-art facility providing highly effective and innovative tactical devices for extreme environments, advancing the effectiveness of the warfighter and first responder. Internationally recognized as exceeding the quality standards of ISO 9001, Insight Technology is located in Londonderry, New Hampshire.