LaserMax Appoints New VP of Sales & Marketing

Rochester, N.Y. – LaserMax, Inc. has brought Eric Haase onboard as the new Vice President of Sales & Marketing. His primary responsibilities will consist of overseeing all aspects of sales management, opening and securing new sales channels, while reinforcing the marketing strategy to enhance the LaserMax core message. LaserMax will turn to Haase to bring his passion for providing exemplary customer service and pair it with the high quality products customers have learned to expect from LaserMax.

Haase has numerous years of experience in the firearms industry and is a shooting sports enthusiast. He was most recently the National Accounts Manager at Crosman, where he was responsible for managing, maintaining, and expanding the business relationships of some of Crosman’s largest accounts. Previous to Crosman, Eric held the position of Director, Sales Operations in the Pharmaceuticals industry and has over 10 years sales experience. In addition to sales, he has many years of experience in the world of advertising and photography.

“I’m thrilled to be here at LaserMax,” said Haase, “With several new exciting products in process; we have the unique opportunity to position these products in the market over the competition.” “There is an opportunity to show we are the innovators in personal and home defense as well as for the Military and Law Enforcement.” When asked to comment on the hiring of Haase, CEO of LaserMax, Susan Houde-Walter said, “Eric brings his years of industry savvy to the LaserMax executive team and a focus on sales results to the sales and marketing department. We are delighted to have him onboard.”

About LaserMax

LaserMax is a leading innovator and manufacturer of high quality laser sighting systems. For more than 20 years, the company has provided laser products for military, law enforcement agencies and commercial markets worldwide. LaserMax additionally delivers the most advanced laser products and optical systems for semiconductor, aerospace, biomedical applications, and telecommunications. LaserMax is a WBENC-certified and ISO 9001:2008 small business. All products are designed and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Rochester, New York, USA. For more information, visit www.LaserMax.com or call 1.800.527.3703.