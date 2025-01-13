XS Sights to exhibit at 2025 SHOT Show

PRESS RELEASE

FORT WORTH, Texas — XS Sights is excited to be heading back to Vegas where it will showcase its newest products at the 2025 SHOT Show, January 21 – 24.

Come by Booth #13624 to see the new XS handguard and grips for Henry and Smith & Wesson lever action rifles. Also, XS will be featuring new offerings for Glock pistols that include Glock Optic Plates (RMR and Acro footprints).

In addition, XS is extending its optics compatibility with two new Glock Minimalist OR sight sets. These will enable seamless co-witnessing with popular red dots and the XS Optic Plate. The two new variations include:

Glock Minimalist OR (with tritium front): This sight set features anti-glare serrations on both the front and rear sight, with a tritium front sight and fully blacked out rear.

Glock Minimalist OR: This sight set features anti-glare serrations on the front and rear sight – both are fully blacked out for minimal distraction while still providing iron sight visibility.

There are numerous line extensions for Smith & Wesson, Colt, and Taurus revolvers – all include pre-drilled front sights. The popular R3D 2.0 with dual-illuminated front sight in orange or green is now available to fit the S&W Bodyguard 2.0. XS is also introducing a front sight with new hole spacing for the Marlin/Ruger 1894 and 336 lever action rifles.

“We have a lot of exciting new products for 2025 and look forward to meeting with our many dealers and media friends at the show,” said Jeff King, Marketing Manager, XS Sights. “We continue to improve existing products and deliver innovative new ones to make our customers’ shooting experience better. And there is much more to come later in the year!”

For more information, visit www.xssights.com.

About XS Sights

XS Sights is known for making the fastest sights in any light. For more than 25 years, the XS team has created some of the most innovative sights on the market today for pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Whether used for personal defense or hunting, these sights are designed and built to be the absolute best for their specific purpose. American Made. Texas Proud. 2A Strong.