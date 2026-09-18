Beretta SO10 EELL History: Etched in steel, preserved in time

PRESS RELEASE

Beretta proudly unveils the second one-off piece of 2026 — an extraordinary tribute to its origins, told through a vision of timeless artistry and strength, becoming a more traditional yet sumptuous interpretation of its 500th anniversary. A pinnacle of Pietro Beretta Selection craftsmanship, the SO10 EELL History brings the Battle of Pavia of 1525 to life through a thousand hours of full hand engraving, where every line captures not only the intensity, but the human drama and defining power of one of the Renaissance’s most pivotal clashes.

Franco Gussalli Beretta, President & CEO of Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., shares the story behind this exceptional tribute:

« The Battle of Pavia is one of the events that changed the history of the world – and of our world. This fight, between the Kingdom of France and the Habsburg Empire, represented a watershed between the use of medieval bladed arms and firearms, whose superiority determined the victory of Habsburg Empire. A turning point in military strategy, which would henceforth be characterized by the widespread use of firearms.

We’re in 1525, one year before the famous Bartolomeo Beretta’s receipt that allowed us to date Beretta origins around 1526, and we’re in Pavia, Lombardy, quite close from Bartolomeo’s workshop. The Val Trompia was already a reputed and designated center for barrel manufacturing at that time – and chances arquebus barrels produced by Bartolomeo Beretta took part into the battle are extremely high. »

Smoke drifts across the field. Steel clashes. The first echoes of gunfire begin to redefine the rules of war. At Pavia, history shifted, marking the moment when firearms rose to prominence, forever changing the course of combat.

Just one year later, in 1526, Bartolomeo Beretta’s receipt would mark the beginning of a legacy destined to endure. A story born in Lombardy, where craftsmanship, innovation, and destiny first converged - and where that same spirit continues to this day.

Five centuries later, that moment lives on - etched in steel, preserved in time.

Built in 20 gauge with 30” (76 cm) barrels, the SO10 EELL History showcases Beretta’s iconic SO10 sidelock system, featuring hand-detachable side plates that reveal the internal action, along with flawlessly integrated screws and pins.

An engineering masterpiece designed with millimetric precision, the SO10 is built around a receiver machined from a solid block of special high-resistance tri-alloy steel, with no casting or welding. Its flawless operation is ensured by a rear longitudinal bolt aligned with the hinge pins, complemented by two additional lower lugs for enhanced locking strength and efficiency, and the classic trapezoidal barrel shoulders working in opposition with those of the receiver.

The state-of-the-art design of this one-of-a-kind piece is exquisitely enhanced by select grade 5 walnut wood with a Tru-Oil® finish, mirror-polished barrels, and over 1,000 hours of hand engraving. Multiple techniques were employed, including hammer and chisel and burin, with extensive gold and copper inlays enriching the backgrounds and amplifying the grandeur of the scene.

Set within a rich deep-scroll framework, the engraved architecture of the city of Pavia becomes the stage for a powerful historical narrative.

On the left, Spanish soldiers wielding arquebuses engage the French chivalry depicted on the right sideplate.At the bottom of the receiver, the story reaches its climax as victors and vanquished converge in the aftermath of the battle, illuminated by the golden Beretta 500 Years logo - a seal marking this defining historical moment. The fretworked opening lever and trigger guard serve as refined tributes to the Company’s 500-year milestone.

Marco Martelli, Head of Design at Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta, explained:

« Based on the historical context of the Battle of Pavia, the goal of the SO10 History was to represent— in a highly faithful and traditional manner (consistent with the 16th century period)—an important milestone in the history of Beretta and of the Valley’s firearms industry.

The representation style aligns with that of the period, in order to remain as faithful as possible to the narrative of this Renaissance historical event. The intention, of course, is not only to celebrate it, but also to showcase the level of craftsmanship and complexity that our Pietro Beretta Custom Atelier is capable of achieving. »

Handcrafted with traditional mastery, the gun case of the SO10 EELL History also embodies the pinnacle of refined artistry. Its structure in solid wood is enveloped in vegetable‑tanned leather, while brass hardware adds enduring elegance. Inside, dark Alcantara meets gold‑finished accessories, creating a sanctuary of sophistication. Every detail is meticulously shaped by hand in the Gun Case Atelier, where heritage and luxury converge.

Founded in 1526 in Gardone Val Trompia (Italy) by the Beretta Family, who has now been leading the company for 15 generations, Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A. is an international manufacturer of commercial firearms, military weapons and products designed for outdoor sports such as hunting, competition, and tactical shooting. Beretta operates in the world to support outdoors lovers, defense and law enforcement officers, providing them with a complete ecosystem (firearms, clothing, accessories and services) and featuring the most modern technologies, assembly lines, quality control and local highly qualified workers, who hand down the Italian tradition of gun-smithing since the Renaissance. All this represents an irreplaceable asset to achieve the degree of accuracy and quality that made Beretta a world-renowned brand.

With more than 50 global subsidiaries, Beretta Holding Group stands as a world-renowned leader with a distinguished reputation in the fields of hunting, sports shooting, and defense & law enforcement sectors thanks to its wide selection of premium products.