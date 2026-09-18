Beretta Titan: A fusion of tactical performance and ceremonial elegance

PRESS RELEASE

Beretta is proud to unveil the first one-off creation celebrating its 500‑year anniversary: the Beretta Titan. A visionary modern sporting rifle, the Titan embodies several true firsts for Beretta and introduces unexplored solutions within the firearms industry, both from an aesthetic and a technical perspective.

Carlo Ferlito, CEO & General Manager of Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A., has declared: “In recent years a new innovative category of firearms has gained space in the international arena: the Modern Sporting Rifles (MSR). This new category takes inspiration from the tactical world, translating accuracy and performances in contemporary design and ergonomics. Beretta now launches its interpretation of this exciting category.

Inspired by functional genetics and aeronautical-grade materials, the Beretta Titan is born to be a natural extension of the user and pushes to new limits its features of modularity, versatility, and accuracy. For the first time Beretta conceives a product that combines state-of-the-art materials like magnesium, titanium, and carbon fiber, in a synthesis of performance, elegance and manufacturing excellence.”

Developed through Beretta’s most advanced engineering and inspired by the rigorous demands of the tactical world, the Titan is a semiautomatic sporting rifle chambered in 6.5 Grendel. This configuration delivers superior ballistic performance and extended effective range, supported by the short-stroke gas piston system, with adjustable settings, and the enhanced two-stage trigger for a crisp, predictable break.

As with all Beretta 500 Years one-off models to be unveiled throughout 2026, the Titan was conceived with a clear objective: to push the boundaries of research, development, and manufacturing, creating something genuinely revolutionary. These projects represent Beretta’s forward-looking vision of the future of the firearms industry, across platforms and categories.

The Titan’s most radical innovation lies in its construction. The rifle combines advanced high‑performance materials never before used together in a Beretta product: a titanium upper receiver, a magnesium lower receiver, a carbon‑fiber stock and forend, and a forged‑carbon pistol grip. This unprecedented material mix significantly increases structural stiffness while dramatically reducing overall weight, redefining performance standards.

All of these new applications required an extraordinary effort from the Beretta Research & Development team, underscoring the brand’s relentless pursuit of innovation, engineering excellence, and manufacturing mastery.

As Andrea Pasini, Platform Manager for Military Medium & Long Range firearms, stated: “The choice of a new caliber, together with the use of light-weight alloys like titanium, magnesium and carbon fiber, moved us to redesign completely the Beretta rifle platform, both inside and outside.

New materials and components also need to be tested all-over again for what is concerning resistance to shot pressures and durability under intensive use. We rely on advanced Multiphysics testing methods, virtually replicating the behavior of the firearm in action; and extreme physical testing performed in our facilities to ensure professionally proven resistance and reliability. All these tests showed us groundbreaking performances that confirm the path we have taken: the Titan represents a significant milestone that will lead us to design Beretta rifles of tomorrow.”

As one of the exclusive one-off creations developed to celebrate the 500‑year anniversary of the world’s oldest firearms manufacturer, the Beretta Titan features a series of refined aesthetic details that honor this extraordinary milestone.

The exclusive grey camo pattern applied to the receiver subtly incorporates the date 1526, handwritten by Bartolomeo Beretta in the historical document that marks the origin of the company more than five centuries ago. A dedicated Beretta 500 Years logo insert is embedded in the forged‑carbon pistol grip, while a discreet detail at the front of the Picatinny rail pays tribute to the first spark ignited in Bartolomeo’s forge—still living on today. The rifle is paired with a premium optic developed by Steiner®, delivering a tailored viewing experience enhanced by an embedded Beretta 500 Years logo integrated directly into the visual interface, visible through the lens.

Riccardo Perotti, Law Enforcement & Defense Firearms Manager, concluded:

“The Titan is not merely a rifle—it is a statement. A fusion of tactical performance and ceremonial elegance, this firearm bridges the sporting tactical needs and the collector’s cabinet with seamless grace. Every detail has been meticulously designed to reflect Beretta’s dual heritage: it is both a cutting-edge sporting tool and a collector’s treasure.

This is the Beretta Titan — where performance meets prestige, leading the way for Beretta future in the Modern Sporting Rifle category.”

Completing the experience, the Beretta Titan is housed in an exclusive case built with a genuine carbon‑fiber shell and a refined Alcantara interior. The custom French‑fitted layout keeps every component perfectly secured, while integrated wheels and a telescopic handle ensure effortless mobility. Direct carbon‑fiber printing adds a distinctive and customizable signature, reinforcing the uncompromising character of this one‑of‑a‑kind creation.

Founded in 1526 in Gardone Val Trompia (Italy) by the Beretta Family, who has now been leading the company for 15 generations, Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A. is an international manufacturer of commercial firearms, military weapons and products designed for outdoor sports such as hunting, competition, and tactical shooting. Beretta operates in the world to support outdoors lovers, defense and law enforcement officers, providing them with a complete ecosystem (firearms, clothing, accessories and services) and featuring the most modern technologies, assembly lines, quality control and local highly qualified workers, who hand down the Italian tradition of gun-smithing since the Reinassance. All this represents an irreplaceable asset to achieve the degree of accuracy and quality that made Beretta a world-renowned brand.

With more than 50 global subsidiaries, Beretta Holding Group stands as a world-renowned leader with a distinguished reputation in the fields of hunting, sports shooting, and defense & law enforcement sectors thanks to its wide selection of premium products.