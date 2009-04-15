Announcing FN 303 Less Lethal Launcher Course

FN 303 Less Lethal Launcher Instructor/Armorer Course: TCR0608

Host Agency: Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

Ammunition Required: All ammunition provided by FNH USA.

Special Equipment Required: Full wraparound eye protection

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2009

Time: 0900 to 1700 hrs.

Location: Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, 15950 Mosley Rd., Stapleton, Al. 36578

Cost: $195.00

Instructor: Felipe Jose

Participants will be certified as an FN 303 Less Lethal Launcher Instructor/Armorer. Students will:

• Learn proper techniques for safe operation, care, cleaning, and deployment of the FN 303

• Perform all armorer related maintenance.

• Complete a live-fire qualification course and a written exam (minimum score of 90% to gain certification).

• Earn a certification valid for three (3) years that will allow participants to set policies, procedures and training to certify FN 303 operators within their agencies.

For more information on the course, please, contact:

Deputy Michael Miyaji

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

Ph. 251.937.1840

mmiyaji@co.baldwin.al.us

www.sheriff.co.baldwin.al.us

William Buie

FNH USA

Ph. 703.980.0921

billbu@fnhusa.com

About FNH USA

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.