Announcing FN 303 Less Lethal Launcher Course
FN 303 Less Lethal Launcher Instructor/Armorer Course: TCR0608
Host Agency: Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office
Ammunition Required: All ammunition provided by FNH USA.
Special Equipment Required: Full wraparound eye protection
Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2009
Time: 0900 to 1700 hrs.
Location: Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, 15950 Mosley Rd., Stapleton, Al. 36578
Cost: $195.00
Instructor: Felipe Jose
Participants will be certified as an FN 303 Less Lethal Launcher Instructor/Armorer. Students will:
- • Learn proper techniques for safe operation, care, cleaning, and deployment of the FN 303
• Perform all armorer related maintenance.
• Complete a live-fire qualification course and a written exam (minimum score of 90% to gain certification).
• Earn a certification valid for three (3) years that will allow participants to set policies, procedures and training to certify FN 303 operators within their agencies.
For more information on the course, please, contact:
Deputy Michael Miyaji
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office
Ph. 251.937.1840
mmiyaji@co.baldwin.al.us
www.sheriff.co.baldwin.al.us
William Buie
FNH USA
Ph. 703.980.0921
billbu@fnhusa.com
About FNH USA
FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.